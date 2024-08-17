iifl-logo-icon 1
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Annually Results

1
(-4.76%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

23.92

38.65

25.34

1.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.92

38.65

25.34

1.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

5.34

0

Total Income

23.92

38.65

30.68

1.03

Total Expenditure

22.29

33.5

25.26

0.89

PBIDT

1.62

5.15

5.42

0.14

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.62

5.15

5.42

0.14

Depreciation

0.63

0.72

0.47

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.98

4.42

4.94

0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.98

4.42

4.94

0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

2.06

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.98

4.42

2.87

0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.23

5.53

7.69

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

8

8

6

0.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

51,13,277

54,23,850

34,20,350

3,70,350

Public Shareholding (%)

63.88

67.76

57

61.7

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,00,000

4,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

13.84

15.51

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

5

5

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

28,90,223

21,79,650

25,79,650

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

87.83

84.48

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

27.22

27.22

42.99

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.77

13.32

21.38

13.46

PBDTM(%)

6.77

13.32

21.38

13.46

PATM(%)

4.09

11.45

19.49

2.88

No Record Found

