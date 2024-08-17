Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
23.92
38.65
25.34
1.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.92
38.65
25.34
1.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
5.34
0
Total Income
23.92
38.65
30.68
1.03
Total Expenditure
22.29
33.5
25.26
0.89
PBIDT
1.62
5.15
5.42
0.14
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.62
5.15
5.42
0.14
Depreciation
0.63
0.72
0.47
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.98
4.42
4.94
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.98
4.42
4.94
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
2.06
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.98
4.42
2.87
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.23
5.53
7.69
0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
8
8
6
0.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
51,13,277
54,23,850
34,20,350
3,70,350
Public Shareholding (%)
63.88
67.76
57
61.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,00,000
4,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
13.84
15.51
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5
5
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
28,90,223
21,79,650
25,79,650
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
87.83
84.48
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.22
27.22
42.99
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.77
13.32
21.38
13.46
PBDTM(%)
6.77
13.32
21.38
13.46
PATM(%)
4.09
11.45
19.49
2.88
