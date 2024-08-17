Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
16.42
29.04
16.75
0.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.42
29.04
16.75
0.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
16.42
29.04
16.75
0.12
Total Expenditure
15.48
24.37
13.56
0.02
PBIDT
0.93
4.67
3.19
0.1
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.93
4.67
3.19
0.1
Depreciation
0.3
0.56
0.33
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.62
4.09
2.85
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.62
4.09
2.85
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.62
4.09
2.85
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.79
5.11
4.76
0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
8
8
6
0.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
54,23,850
54,23,850
34,20,350
3,70,350
Public Shareholding (%)
67.76
67.76
57
61.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,00,000
4,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
15.51
15.51
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5
5
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
21,79,650
21,79,650
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
84.48
84.48
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.22
27.22
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.66
16.08
19.04
76.92
PBDTM(%)
5.66
16.08
19.04
76.92
PATM(%)
3.83
14.11
17.07
53.84
