Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

(-4.76%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

16.42

29.04

16.75

0.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.42

29.04

16.75

0.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

16.42

29.04

16.75

0.12

Total Expenditure

15.48

24.37

13.56

0.02

PBIDT

0.93

4.67

3.19

0.1

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.93

4.67

3.19

0.1

Depreciation

0.3

0.56

0.33

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.62

4.09

2.85

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.62

4.09

2.85

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.62

4.09

2.85

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.79

5.11

4.76

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

8

8

6

0.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

54,23,850

54,23,850

34,20,350

3,70,350

Public Shareholding (%)

67.76

67.76

57

61.7

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,00,000

4,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

15.51

15.51

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

5

5

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

21,79,650

21,79,650

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

84.48

84.48

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

27.22

27.22

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.66

16.08

19.04

76.92

PBDTM(%)

5.66

16.08

19.04

76.92

PATM(%)

3.83

14.11

17.07

53.84

