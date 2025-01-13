iifl-logo-icon 1
Meyer Apparel Ltd Balance Sheet

1.74
(2.35%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.27

24.27

24.27

24.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.98

-54.15

-52.46

-51.4

Net Worth

-31.71

-29.88

-28.19

-27.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-31.71

-29.88

-28.19

-27.13

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.13

0.11

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.62

1.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-31.87

-30.08

-28.98

-29.97

Inventories

1.14

3

3.14

3.32

Inventory Days

464.42

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.21

0.73

0.02

Debtor Days

2.79

Other Current Assets

0.49

0.58

0.79

1.51

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.21

-0.03

-0.44

Creditor Days

61.55

Other Current Liabilities

-33.53

-33.66

-33.61

-34.38

Cash

0.04

0.06

0.06

1.1

Total Assets

-31.71

-29.89

-28.19

-27.13

