Meyer Apparel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
24.27
24.27
24.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.98
-54.15
-52.46
-51.4
Net Worth
-31.71
-29.88
-28.19
-27.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-31.71
-29.88
-28.19
-27.13
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.13
0.11
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.62
1.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-31.87
-30.08
-28.98
-29.97
Inventories
1.14
3
3.14
3.32
Inventory Days
464.42
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.21
0.73
0.02
Debtor Days
2.79
Other Current Assets
0.49
0.58
0.79
1.51
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.21
-0.03
-0.44
Creditor Days
61.55
Other Current Liabilities
-33.53
-33.66
-33.61
-34.38
Cash
0.04
0.06
0.06
1.1
Total Assets
-31.71
-29.89
-28.19
-27.13
