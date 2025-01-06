iifl-logo-icon 1
Meyer Apparel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.73
(-0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Meyer Apparel Ltd

Meyer Apparel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.44

-6.04

-4.86

-2.33

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.77

-0.44

-0.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-6.07

-1.01

0.27

Other operating items

Operating

-1.88

-12.89

-6.32

-2.45

Capital expenditure

-3.81

-4.07

-0.43

0.28

Free cash flow

-5.69

-16.96

-6.75

-2.17

Equity raised

-99.82

-80.86

-73.01

-68.48

Investing

-0.4

-3.65

0

-6.4

Financing

2.2

1.97

-0.19

0.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-103.72

-99.5

-79.95

-77.01

