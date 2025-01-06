Meyer Apparel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.44
-6.04
-4.86
-2.33
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.77
-0.44
-0.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-6.07
-1.01
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-1.88
-12.89
-6.32
-2.45
Capital expenditure
-3.81
-4.07
-0.43
0.28
Free cash flow
-5.69
-16.96
-6.75
-2.17
Equity raised
-99.82
-80.86
-73.01
-68.48
Investing
-0.4
-3.65
0
-6.4
Financing
2.2
1.97
-0.19
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-103.72
-99.5
-79.95
-77.01
