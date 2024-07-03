iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meyer Apparel Ltd Share Price

1.71
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:51:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.7
  • Day's High1.71
  • 52 Wk High3.05
  • Prev. Close1.74
  • Day's Low1.7
  • 52 Wk Low 1.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value3
  • Book Value-4.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Meyer Apparel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.71

Day's Low

1.7

52 Week's High

3.05

52 Week's Low

1.49

Book Value

-4.02

Face Value

3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Meyer Apparel Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Meyer Apparel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Meyer Apparel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.27%

Foreign: 63.27%

Indian: 11.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 25.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Meyer Apparel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.27

24.27

24.27

24.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.98

-54.15

-52.46

-51.4

Net Worth

-31.71

-29.88

-28.19

-27.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.6

5.42

11.74

20.95

yoy growth (%)

-51.89

-53.81

-43.96

-27.73

Raw materials

-1.81

-3.42

-5.29

-8.18

As % of sales

69.37

63.21

45.08

39.03

Employee costs

-0.94

-2.75

-6.82

-9.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.44

-6.04

-4.86

-2.33

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.77

-0.44

-0.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

-6.07

-1.01

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.89

-53.81

-43.96

-27.73

Op profit growth

-69.11

4.75

147.04

-774.89

EBIT growth

-78.46

23.24

114.27

13,657.52

Net profit growth

-80.68

260.44

79.79

-96.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Meyer Apparel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Meyer Apparel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gajender Kumar Sharma

Chairperson

Anjali Thukral

Independent Director

Swastik Kumari

Independent Director

Meenakshi Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charu Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meyer Apparel Ltd

Summary

Meyer Apparel Ltd (Formerly known as GIVO Ltd ), engaged in manufacture of various types of Mens Suits & Trouser was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 93. The Company is promoted by KBSH Group, Haryana, and the Singapore-based Thakral Group of Companies, for the manufacture of Mens suits and Trousers.The Company set up with technical and financial collaboration of Marzotto Spa of Italy supplies industrially manufactured classic mens wear, using state of art equipment imported from Europe. It underwent a 12 month technical training in advance of launching into full production in 1996, with Italian technicians on hand to supervise training and the setting up of quality assurance procedures in the Company. Besides, a permanent training center was set up in Gurgaon to provide extensive operational know-how to the grass root shop floor operators. The Companys production unit located within New Delhi has capacity to produce 600 jackets and 800 pairs of trousers in a single eight hour shift. It exports a major portion of production to USA, Canada, Europe & Middle East.The Company became potentially sick Company as per the provisions and a reference was made to BIFR.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Meyer Apparel Ltd share price today?

The Meyer Apparel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd is ₹13.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Meyer Apparel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Meyer Apparel Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Meyer Apparel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meyer Apparel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meyer Apparel Ltd is ₹1.49 and ₹3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Meyer Apparel Ltd?

Meyer Apparel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.33%, 3 Years at -5.62%, 1 Year at -24.35%, 6 Month at -5.95%, 3 Month at -36.96% and 1 Month at -13.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Meyer Apparel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Meyer Apparel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.32 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 25.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Meyer Apparel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.