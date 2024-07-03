SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.71
Day's Low₹1.7
52 Week's High₹3.05
52 Week's Low₹1.49
Book Value₹-4.02
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
24.27
24.27
24.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.98
-54.15
-52.46
-51.4
Net Worth
-31.71
-29.88
-28.19
-27.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.6
5.42
11.74
20.95
yoy growth (%)
-51.89
-53.81
-43.96
-27.73
Raw materials
-1.81
-3.42
-5.29
-8.18
As % of sales
69.37
63.21
45.08
39.03
Employee costs
-0.94
-2.75
-6.82
-9.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.44
-6.04
-4.86
-2.33
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.77
-0.44
-0.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
-6.07
-1.01
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.89
-53.81
-43.96
-27.73
Op profit growth
-69.11
4.75
147.04
-774.89
EBIT growth
-78.46
23.24
114.27
13,657.52
Net profit growth
-80.68
260.44
79.79
-96.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gajender Kumar Sharma
Chairperson
Anjali Thukral
Independent Director
Swastik Kumari
Independent Director
Meenakshi Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charu Sharma
Reports by Meyer Apparel Ltd
Summary
Meyer Apparel Ltd (Formerly known as GIVO Ltd ), engaged in manufacture of various types of Mens Suits & Trouser was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 93. The Company is promoted by KBSH Group, Haryana, and the Singapore-based Thakral Group of Companies, for the manufacture of Mens suits and Trousers.The Company set up with technical and financial collaboration of Marzotto Spa of Italy supplies industrially manufactured classic mens wear, using state of art equipment imported from Europe. It underwent a 12 month technical training in advance of launching into full production in 1996, with Italian technicians on hand to supervise training and the setting up of quality assurance procedures in the Company. Besides, a permanent training center was set up in Gurgaon to provide extensive operational know-how to the grass root shop floor operators. The Companys production unit located within New Delhi has capacity to produce 600 jackets and 800 pairs of trousers in a single eight hour shift. It exports a major portion of production to USA, Canada, Europe & Middle East.The Company became potentially sick Company as per the provisions and a reference was made to BIFR.
Read More
The Meyer Apparel Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meyer Apparel Ltd is ₹13.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Meyer Apparel Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meyer Apparel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meyer Apparel Ltd is ₹1.49 and ₹3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Meyer Apparel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.33%, 3 Years at -5.62%, 1 Year at -24.35%, 6 Month at -5.95%, 3 Month at -36.96% and 1 Month at -13.43%.
