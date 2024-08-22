Meyer Apparel Limited has informed the BSE that the Registers of members & share transfer books of the company shall be closed from 17th August 2024 to 22nd August 2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 22nd August 2024 at 12:30 p.m. through video conferencing. Meyer Apparel Limited has informed the BSE that 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday 22nd August 2024. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for 31st Annual General Meeting held through video conferencing on 22nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)