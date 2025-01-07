iifl-logo-icon 1
Meyer Apparel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.68
(-2.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.6

5.42

11.74

20.95

yoy growth (%)

-51.89

-53.81

-43.96

-27.73

Raw materials

-1.81

-3.42

-5.29

-8.18

As % of sales

69.37

63.21

45.08

39.03

Employee costs

-0.94

-2.75

-6.82

-9.83

As % of sales

36.04

50.7

58.07

46.93

Other costs

-1.4

-4.25

-4.41

-4.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.88

78.46

37.57

23.27

Operating profit

-1.54

-5.01

-4.78

-1.93

OPM

-59.31

-92.38

-40.72

-9.23

Depreciation

-0.58

-0.77

-0.44

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.26

-0.18

-0.14

Other income

0.88

0

0.53

0.14

Profit before tax

-1.44

-6.04

-4.86

-2.33

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.44

-6.04

-4.86

-2.33

Exceptional items

0

-1.44

2.79

1.17

Net profit

-1.44

-7.48

-2.07

-1.15

yoy growth (%)

-80.68

260.44

79.79

-96.68

NPM

-55.43

-138.07

-17.69

-5.51

