Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.6
5.42
11.74
20.95
yoy growth (%)
-51.89
-53.81
-43.96
-27.73
Raw materials
-1.81
-3.42
-5.29
-8.18
As % of sales
69.37
63.21
45.08
39.03
Employee costs
-0.94
-2.75
-6.82
-9.83
As % of sales
36.04
50.7
58.07
46.93
Other costs
-1.4
-4.25
-4.41
-4.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.88
78.46
37.57
23.27
Operating profit
-1.54
-5.01
-4.78
-1.93
OPM
-59.31
-92.38
-40.72
-9.23
Depreciation
-0.58
-0.77
-0.44
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.26
-0.18
-0.14
Other income
0.88
0
0.53
0.14
Profit before tax
-1.44
-6.04
-4.86
-2.33
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.44
-6.04
-4.86
-2.33
Exceptional items
0
-1.44
2.79
1.17
Net profit
-1.44
-7.48
-2.07
-1.15
yoy growth (%)
-80.68
260.44
79.79
-96.68
NPM
-55.43
-138.07
-17.69
-5.51
