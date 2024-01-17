|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Jul 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 42 SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate to you that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books / Book Closure of our company, namely, Meyer Apparel Limited shall be closed from 17th August, 2024 to 22nd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) on account of the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. through Video Conferencing
