Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half-Year ended 30th September 2024 and amongst other items The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 through video conferencing. The outcome of the Board meeting has been as under: 1.) Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the statutory auditors thereon. A copy of the said financial results along with the Limited Review Report are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and amongst other items The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Monday, 29th July, 2024 through video conferencing. The outcome of the Board meeting as attached herewith. Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Change in Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and amongst other items. With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed to you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 at 905, Vatika City Point, M. G. Road, Gurugram - 122002 and through video conferencing, commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. The outcome of the Board meeting has been as under: As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance of Listing requirement under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Independent Directors of Meyer Apparel Limited has been scheduled to be held on Thursday 21st March 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the items as attached In Compliance of Listing requirement under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Independent Directors of Meyer Apparel Limited has been held on Thursday, 21st Day of March 2024 through Video Conferencing facility. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024