Meyer Apparel Ltd Board Meeting

1.74
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Meyer Apparel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half-Year ended 30th September 2024 and amongst other items The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 through video conferencing. The outcome of the Board meeting has been as under: 1.) Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the statutory auditors thereon. A copy of the said financial results along with the Limited Review Report are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and amongst other items The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Monday, 29th July, 2024 through video conferencing. The outcome of the Board meeting as attached herewith. Disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015-Change in Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and amongst other items. With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed to you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024 at 905, Vatika City Point, M. G. Road, Gurugram - 122002 and through video conferencing, commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. The outcome of the Board meeting has been as under: As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance of Listing requirement under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of the Independent Directors of Meyer Apparel Limited has been scheduled to be held on Thursday 21st March 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing inter alia to consider and approve the items as attached In Compliance of Listing requirement under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Independent Directors of Meyer Apparel Limited has been held on Thursday, 21st Day of March 2024 through Video Conferencing facility. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Meyer Apparel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/nine-months ended 31st December 2023 and amongst other items. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been held today i.e. on Thursday, 8th February, 2024 through video conferencing. The outcome of the Board meeting has been as under: 1.)Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine-months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report (LRR) of the statutory auditors thereon. A copy of the aforesaid financial results along with the Limited Review Report are attached herewith. 2.) Taken note of the resignation of Mr. Ankush Sethi from the position of Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f. 31st January 2024. 3.) Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Lukesh Sethi & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f. 8th February, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the chapter IX of the Companies Act, 2013 and will submit reports to the Company from 4th Quarter (January 2024-March 2024) of Financial Year 2023-24 onwards. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report submitted by M/s Khandelwal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. A copy of the same is enclosed herewith. Disclosure in terms of Regulations 30 of the SEBI(Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements)Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Meyer Apparel: Related News

No Record Found

