Meyer Apparel Ltd Summary

Meyer Apparel Ltd (Formerly known as GIVO Ltd ), engaged in manufacture of various types of Mens Suits & Trouser was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in May 93. The Company is promoted by KBSH Group, Haryana, and the Singapore-based Thakral Group of Companies, for the manufacture of Mens suits and Trousers.The Company set up with technical and financial collaboration of Marzotto Spa of Italy supplies industrially manufactured classic mens wear, using state of art equipment imported from Europe. It underwent a 12 month technical training in advance of launching into full production in 1996, with Italian technicians on hand to supervise training and the setting up of quality assurance procedures in the Company. Besides, a permanent training center was set up in Gurgaon to provide extensive operational know-how to the grass root shop floor operators. The Companys production unit located within New Delhi has capacity to produce 600 jackets and 800 pairs of trousers in a single eight hour shift. It exports a major portion of production to USA, Canada, Europe & Middle East.The Company became potentially sick Company as per the provisions and a reference was made to BIFR.