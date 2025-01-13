iifl-logo-icon 1
MFL India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.69
(1.47%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:10:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.03

36.03

36.03

36.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.98

-35.52

-35.53

-37.31

Net Worth

-1.95

0.5

0.5

-1.28

Minority Interest

Debt

14.88

15

0

8.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.93

15.51

0.5

7.02

Fixed Assets

11.37

8.07

0

1.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.51

7.07

0.48

4.89

Inventories

0

0.39

0

0.58

Inventory Days

12.83

Sundry Debtors

1.24

3.05

0

4.28

Debtor Days

94.73

Other Current Assets

3.49

6.42

0.53

0.77

Sundry Creditors

-4.05

-2.57

0

-0.19

Creditor Days

4.2

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.22

-0.05

-0.55

Cash

1.05

0.35

0.03

0.27

Total Assets

12.93

15.49

0.51

7.02

