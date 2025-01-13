MFL India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.03
36.03
36.03
36.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.98
-35.52
-35.53
-37.31
Net Worth
-1.95
0.5
0.5
-1.28
Minority Interest
Debt
14.88
15
0
8.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.93
15.51
0.5
7.02
Fixed Assets
11.37
8.07
0
1.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.51
7.07
0.48
4.89
Inventories
0
0.39
0
0.58
Inventory Days
12.83
Sundry Debtors
1.24
3.05
0
4.28
Debtor Days
94.73
Other Current Assets
3.49
6.42
0.53
0.77
Sundry Creditors
-4.05
-2.57
0
-0.19
Creditor Days
4.2
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.22
-0.05
-0.55
Cash
1.05
0.35
0.03
0.27
Total Assets
12.93
15.49
0.51
7.02
