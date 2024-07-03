Summary

MFL India Ltd (formerly known My Fair Lady Ltd), was incorporated in November 1981. This is a company rendering logistics and supply chain services all over the country. The Company is a premier transport and logistics company with Pan-India coverage; having a self-owned fleet of mixed variety high-volume / heavy-weight cargo carriers; along-with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated high-capacity trucks, trailers.MFL?s logistics? includes freight management, cargo brokerage, inter-modal are provided through MFL?s domestic networked companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation. The main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. Apart from these, the main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. During year 2002-03, MFL Pharma Ltd, an associate company was merged with Company effective from 1.04.2002. Similarly, the merger of MFL Pharma Limited into My Fair Lady Limited became effective from 21.11.2003.

Read More