MFL India Ltd Share Price

0.68
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.7
  • Day's High0.7
  • 52 Wk High1.03
  • Prev. Close0.7
  • Day's Low0.66
  • 52 Wk Low 0.53
  • Turnover (lac)9.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.06
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MFL India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

9.47

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.66

52 Week's High

1.03

52 Week's Low

0.53

Book Value

-0.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MFL India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

24 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

MFL India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MFL India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.41%

Non-Promoter- 99.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MFL India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.03

36.03

36.03

36.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-37.98

-35.52

-35.53

-37.31

Net Worth

-1.95

0.5

0.5

-1.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.49

1.19

0

59.3

yoy growth (%)

1,280.63

0

-100

-59.77

Raw materials

-6.61

-0.48

0

-7.08

As % of sales

40.09

40.98

0

11.95

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

-1.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.04

32.45

-25.1

-48.73

Depreciation

0

-0.4

-1.63

-10.51

Tax paid

0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

2.53

7.23

-2.87

-58.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,280.63

0

-100

-59.77

Op profit growth

-667.65

-97.57

-27.14

-287.62

EBIT growth

-90.62

-244.26

-44.17

-584.9

Net profit growth

-90.44

-229.28

-48.48

22,306.42

No Record Found

MFL India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MFL India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil Thukral

Independent Director

Atul Kumar

Independent Director

Meenakshi Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Jafar Ahamed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nupur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MFL India Ltd

Summary

MFL India Ltd (formerly known My Fair Lady Ltd), was incorporated in November 1981. This is a company rendering logistics and supply chain services all over the country. The Company is a premier transport and logistics company with Pan-India coverage; having a self-owned fleet of mixed variety high-volume / heavy-weight cargo carriers; along-with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated high-capacity trucks, trailers.MFL?s logistics? includes freight management, cargo brokerage, inter-modal are provided through MFL?s domestic networked companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation. The main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. Apart from these, the main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. During year 2002-03, MFL Pharma Ltd, an associate company was merged with Company effective from 1.04.2002. Similarly, the merger of MFL Pharma Limited into My Fair Lady Limited became effective from 21.11.2003.
Company FAQs

What is the MFL India Ltd share price today?

The MFL India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of MFL India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MFL India Ltd is ₹24.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MFL India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MFL India Ltd is 0 and -10.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MFL India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MFL India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MFL India Ltd is ₹0.53 and ₹1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MFL India Ltd?

MFL India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at -21.55%, 1 Year at 14.75%, 6 Month at -29.29%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -1.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MFL India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MFL India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.58 %

