SectorLogistics
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.47
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.66
52 Week's High₹1.03
52 Week's Low₹0.53
Book Value₹-0.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.03
36.03
36.03
36.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-37.98
-35.52
-35.53
-37.31
Net Worth
-1.95
0.5
0.5
-1.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.49
1.19
0
59.3
yoy growth (%)
1,280.63
0
-100
-59.77
Raw materials
-6.61
-0.48
0
-7.08
As % of sales
40.09
40.98
0
11.95
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
-1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.04
32.45
-25.1
-48.73
Depreciation
0
-0.4
-1.63
-10.51
Tax paid
0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
2.53
7.23
-2.87
-58.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,280.63
0
-100
-59.77
Op profit growth
-667.65
-97.57
-27.14
-287.62
EBIT growth
-90.62
-244.26
-44.17
-584.9
Net profit growth
-90.44
-229.28
-48.48
22,306.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil Thukral
Independent Director
Atul Kumar
Independent Director
Meenakshi Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Jafar Ahamed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nupur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MFL India Ltd
Summary
MFL India Ltd (formerly known My Fair Lady Ltd), was incorporated in November 1981. This is a company rendering logistics and supply chain services all over the country. The Company is a premier transport and logistics company with Pan-India coverage; having a self-owned fleet of mixed variety high-volume / heavy-weight cargo carriers; along-with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated high-capacity trucks, trailers.MFL?s logistics? includes freight management, cargo brokerage, inter-modal are provided through MFL?s domestic networked companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation. The main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. Apart from these, the main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. During year 2002-03, MFL Pharma Ltd, an associate company was merged with Company effective from 1.04.2002. Similarly, the merger of MFL Pharma Limited into My Fair Lady Limited became effective from 21.11.2003.
The MFL India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MFL India Ltd is ₹24.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MFL India Ltd is 0 and -10.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MFL India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MFL India Ltd is ₹0.53 and ₹1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MFL India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.80%, 3 Years at -21.55%, 1 Year at 14.75%, 6 Month at -29.29%, 3 Month at -1.41% and 1 Month at -1.41%.
