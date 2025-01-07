Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.49
1.19
0
59.3
yoy growth (%)
1,280.63
0
-100
-59.77
Raw materials
-6.61
-0.48
0
-7.08
As % of sales
40.09
40.98
0
11.95
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.03
-0.09
-1.13
As % of sales
0.61
2.51
0
1.91
Other costs
-6.78
-1.2
-21.69
-80.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.11
100.7
0
136.55
Operating profit
2.99
-0.52
-21.78
-29.9
OPM
18.17
-44.2
0
-50.41
Depreciation
0
-0.4
-1.63
-10.51
Interest expense
0
0
-2.6
-8.42
Other income
0.04
33.39
0.91
0.11
Profit before tax
3.04
32.45
-25.1
-48.73
Taxes
0.05
0
0
0
Tax rate
1.84
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.09
32.45
-25.1
-48.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.09
32.45
-25.1
-48.73
yoy growth (%)
-90.44
-229.28
-48.48
22,306.42
NPM
18.79
2,717.5
0
-82.17
