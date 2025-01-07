iifl-logo-icon 1
MFL India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.68
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

16.49

1.19

0

59.3

yoy growth (%)

1,280.63

0

-100

-59.77

Raw materials

-6.61

-0.48

0

-7.08

As % of sales

40.09

40.98

0

11.95

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.03

-0.09

-1.13

As % of sales

0.61

2.51

0

1.91

Other costs

-6.78

-1.2

-21.69

-80.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.11

100.7

0

136.55

Operating profit

2.99

-0.52

-21.78

-29.9

OPM

18.17

-44.2

0

-50.41

Depreciation

0

-0.4

-1.63

-10.51

Interest expense

0

0

-2.6

-8.42

Other income

0.04

33.39

0.91

0.11

Profit before tax

3.04

32.45

-25.1

-48.73

Taxes

0.05

0

0

0

Tax rate

1.84

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.09

32.45

-25.1

-48.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.09

32.45

-25.1

-48.73

yoy growth (%)

-90.44

-229.28

-48.48

22,306.42

NPM

18.79

2,717.5

0

-82.17

