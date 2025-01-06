iifl-logo-icon 1
MFL India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.68
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

MFL India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.04

32.45

-25.1

-48.73

Depreciation

0

-0.4

-1.63

-10.51

Tax paid

0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

2.53

7.23

-2.87

-58.08

Other operating items

Operating

5.62

39.28

-29.6

-117.33

Capital expenditure

0

-3.8

-86.92

22.34

Free cash flow

5.62

35.48

-116.52

-94.99

Equity raised

-80.81

-145.73

-95.52

-0.13

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.21

32.98

24.63

68.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-57.98

-77.27

-187.42

-26.77

