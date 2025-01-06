MFL India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.04
32.45
-25.1
-48.73
Depreciation
0
-0.4
-1.63
-10.51
Tax paid
0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
2.53
7.23
-2.87
-58.08
Other operating items
Operating
5.62
39.28
-29.6
-117.33
Capital expenditure
0
-3.8
-86.92
22.34
Free cash flow
5.62
35.48
-116.52
-94.99
Equity raised
-80.81
-145.73
-95.52
-0.13
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.21
32.98
24.63
68.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-57.98
-77.27
-187.42
-26.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.