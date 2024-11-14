iifl-logo-icon 1
MFL India Ltd Board Meeting

0.69
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:09:00 PM

MFL India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of board neeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, the August 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Revised Additional Details with respect to Board Meeting held on 30.08.204 Also the Resignation Letters are attached as desired. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Appointment of Scrutinizer for the AGM to appointment of M/s. Amit Agrawal & Associates as Secrutinizer for AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Annual Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 Submission of financial result for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Submission of financial result for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting fixed as on 25.04.2024 has been adjourned and reschedule as on 30.04.2024 at 3:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) we had filed the same vide acknowledgement 7202207 vide dated 30.04.2024 but the we have received an email regarding some discrepances vide dated 02.05.2024, hence we are again submit the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
MFL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 at 3:00 P.M inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other matter Pursuant to applicable Regulation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the registered office, inter-alia, have consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

