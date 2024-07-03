MFL India Ltd Summary

MFL India Ltd (formerly known My Fair Lady Ltd), was incorporated in November 1981. This is a company rendering logistics and supply chain services all over the country. The Company is a premier transport and logistics company with Pan-India coverage; having a self-owned fleet of mixed variety high-volume / heavy-weight cargo carriers; along-with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated high-capacity trucks, trailers.MFL?s logistics? includes freight management, cargo brokerage, inter-modal are provided through MFL?s domestic networked companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation. The main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. Apart from these, the main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, 2- wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, FMCGs, other manufactured products and grocery products. During year 2002-03, MFL Pharma Ltd, an associate company was merged with Company effective from 1.04.2002. Similarly, the merger of MFL Pharma Limited into My Fair Lady Limited became effective from 21.11.2003.