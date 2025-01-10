iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid India Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8.95
(-0.89%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.3

16.3

16.3

16.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.68

-20.38

-21.08

-21.59

Net Worth

-4.38

-4.08

-4.78

-5.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.13

0.15

0

Total Liabilities

-4.35

-3.95

-4.63

-5.29

Fixed Assets

0.49

1.23

1.45

1.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.06

-5.29

-6.2

-7.13

Inventories

0.02

0.21

1.1

0

Inventory Days

21.15

0

Sundry Debtors

2.74

2.4

3.79

2.58

Debtor Days

72.88

571.83

Other Current Assets

0.81

1.73

1.46

0.42

Sundry Creditors

-8.41

-9.02

-11.7

-10.05

Creditor Days

225

2,227.5

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.61

-0.84

-0.07

Cash

0.2

0.09

0.12

0.03

Total Assets

-4.37

-3.97

-4.63

-5.29

