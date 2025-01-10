Mid India Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.68
-20.38
-21.08
-21.59
Net Worth
-4.38
-4.08
-4.78
-5.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.13
0.15
0
Total Liabilities
-4.35
-3.95
-4.63
-5.29
Fixed Assets
0.49
1.23
1.45
1.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.06
-5.29
-6.2
-7.13
Inventories
0.02
0.21
1.1
0
Inventory Days
21.15
0
Sundry Debtors
2.74
2.4
3.79
2.58
Debtor Days
72.88
571.83
Other Current Assets
0.81
1.73
1.46
0.42
Sundry Creditors
-8.41
-9.02
-11.7
-10.05
Creditor Days
225
2,227.5
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.61
-0.84
-0.07
Cash
0.2
0.09
0.12
0.03
Total Assets
-4.37
-3.97
-4.63
-5.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.