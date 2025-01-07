iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid India Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.2
(-0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:42:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mid India Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18.97

1.64

8.48

22.67

yoy growth (%)

1,052.5

-80.58

-62.59

-10.9

Raw materials

-17.37

-1.37

-7.91

-16.45

As % of sales

91.52

83.47

93.37

72.59

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

-4

As % of sales

0.59

8.51

1.72

17.65

Other costs

-0.55

-0.13

-0.23

-6.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.93

8.48

2.75

27.85

Operating profit

0.93

0

0.18

-4.1

OPM

4.94

-0.46

2.14

-18.1

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

-0.26

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.03

Profit before tax

0.78

-0.25

-0.03

-4.34

Taxes

-0.26

0

0

0

Tax rate

-34.24

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.51

-0.25

-0.03

-4.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.05

Net profit

0.51

-0.24

-0.03

-4.28

yoy growth (%)

-307.83

594.73

-99.16

90.88

NPM

2.73

-15.17

-0.42

-18.91

