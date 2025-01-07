Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.97
1.64
8.48
22.67
yoy growth (%)
1,052.5
-80.58
-62.59
-10.9
Raw materials
-17.37
-1.37
-7.91
-16.45
As % of sales
91.52
83.47
93.37
72.59
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
-4
As % of sales
0.59
8.51
1.72
17.65
Other costs
-0.55
-0.13
-0.23
-6.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.93
8.48
2.75
27.85
Operating profit
0.93
0
0.18
-4.1
OPM
4.94
-0.46
2.14
-18.1
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
-0.26
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.03
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.25
-0.03
-4.34
Taxes
-0.26
0
0
0
Tax rate
-34.24
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.51
-0.25
-0.03
-4.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.05
Net profit
0.51
-0.24
-0.03
-4.28
yoy growth (%)
-307.83
594.73
-99.16
90.88
NPM
2.73
-15.17
-0.42
-18.91
