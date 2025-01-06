Mid India Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.25
-0.03
-4.34
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.26
0
0
0
Working capital
1.07
0.02
-2.11
-3.92
Other operating items
Operating
1.39
-0.49
-2.39
-8.53
Capital expenditure
0
-0.21
0.03
0.12
Free cash flow
1.39
-0.71
-2.35
-8.4
Equity raised
-43.18
-42.68
-40.02
-28.86
Investing
-0.18
0.05
0.13
-0.2
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-41.96
-43.34
-42.25
-37.46
