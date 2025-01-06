iifl-logo-icon 1
Mid India Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.25
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mid India Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.78

-0.25

-0.03

-4.34

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.26

0

0

0

Working capital

1.07

0.02

-2.11

-3.92

Other operating items

Operating

1.39

-0.49

-2.39

-8.53

Capital expenditure

0

-0.21

0.03

0.12

Free cash flow

1.39

-0.71

-2.35

-8.4

Equity raised

-43.18

-42.68

-40.02

-28.86

Investing

-0.18

0.05

0.13

-0.2

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-41.96

-43.34

-42.25

-37.46

