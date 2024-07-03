Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.25
Prev. Close₹9.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.25
Day's Low₹9.25
52 Week's High₹14.37
52 Week's Low₹6.18
Book Value₹-2.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.3
16.3
16.3
16.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.68
-20.38
-21.08
-21.59
Net Worth
-4.38
-4.08
-4.78
-5.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.97
1.64
8.48
22.67
yoy growth (%)
1,052.5
-80.58
-62.59
-10.9
Raw materials
-17.37
-1.37
-7.91
-16.45
As % of sales
91.52
83.47
93.37
72.59
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.14
-0.14
-4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.25
-0.03
-4.34
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.26
-0.24
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.26
0
0
0
Working capital
1.07
0.02
-2.11
-3.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,052.5
-80.58
-62.59
-10.9
Op profit growth
-12,341.6
-104.22
-104.42
95.85
EBIT growth
-407.31
546.81
-99.09
88.31
Net profit growth
-307.83
594.73
-99.16
90.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Singh.
Whole Time Director
Bhawani Shankar Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhushan Tambe
Independent Non Exe. Director
Awani Kothari
Independent Director
Dhawal Bagmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shailendra Kumar Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mid India Industries Ltd
Summary
Mid India Industries Ltd (Erstwhile known Mid India Spinning Company Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in March, 1991. Its name was changed to the present one in Feb.95. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton textiles, yarn, fabrics & other textile products. MIIL is a 100% export-oriented spinning unit, mainly promoted by R P Ganediwal and Others.The companys unit is located in Mandsaur, a rich cotton-growing area in Madhya Pradesh. It went public in Mar.93 to meet the entire capital requirement for the first phase of the installation of 12,480 spindles at a cost of Rs 16.3 cr. The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art spinning machines. Commercial production started in Jan.94. The company has entered into a MoU with Unimax, Italy, for the purchase of the entire production. For the second phase of expansion (12,500 spindles), building construction has been already started and machineries are almost finalised. In 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 18.94 cr. During 1996-97, the second phase of cotton yarn has been postponed for the further expansion of installation of another 8160 spindles. Company is planning to open overseas office to make effective marketing in the international yarn market and provide best services to the foreign buyers.As the accumulated losses of the company have resulted in erosion of more than 100% of its net worth,the company has become a sick industrial company as per Section 3(1)(O) of SICA .During
Read More
The Mid India Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mid India Industries Ltd is ₹15.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mid India Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mid India Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mid India Industries Ltd is ₹6.18 and ₹14.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mid India Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.44%, 3 Years at 40.91%, 1 Year at 5.26%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at -7.66% and 1 Month at -7.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.