Mid India Industries Ltd Share Price

9.25
(-1.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.25
  • Day's High9.25
  • 52 Wk High14.37
  • Prev. Close9.4
  • Day's Low9.25
  • 52 Wk Low 6.18
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mid India Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.25

Prev. Close

9.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.25

Day's Low

9.25

52 Week's High

14.37

52 Week's Low

6.18

Book Value

-2.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mid India Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mid India Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mid India Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 48.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mid India Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.3

16.3

16.3

16.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.68

-20.38

-21.08

-21.59

Net Worth

-4.38

-4.08

-4.78

-5.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

18.97

1.64

8.48

22.67

yoy growth (%)

1,052.5

-80.58

-62.59

-10.9

Raw materials

-17.37

-1.37

-7.91

-16.45

As % of sales

91.52

83.47

93.37

72.59

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.14

-0.14

-4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.78

-0.25

-0.03

-4.34

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.26

-0.24

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.26

0

0

0

Working capital

1.07

0.02

-2.11

-3.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,052.5

-80.58

-62.59

-10.9

Op profit growth

-12,341.6

-104.22

-104.42

95.85

EBIT growth

-407.31

546.81

-99.09

88.31

Net profit growth

-307.83

594.73

-99.16

90.88

No Record Found

Mid India Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mid India Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Singh.

Whole Time Director

Bhawani Shankar Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhushan Tambe

Independent Non Exe. Director

Awani Kothari

Independent Director

Dhawal Bagmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shailendra Kumar Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mid India Industries Ltd

Summary

Mid India Industries Ltd (Erstwhile known Mid India Spinning Company Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company in March, 1991. Its name was changed to the present one in Feb.95. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of cotton textiles, yarn, fabrics & other textile products. MIIL is a 100% export-oriented spinning unit, mainly promoted by R P Ganediwal and Others.The companys unit is located in Mandsaur, a rich cotton-growing area in Madhya Pradesh. It went public in Mar.93 to meet the entire capital requirement for the first phase of the installation of 12,480 spindles at a cost of Rs 16.3 cr. The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art spinning machines. Commercial production started in Jan.94. The company has entered into a MoU with Unimax, Italy, for the purchase of the entire production. For the second phase of expansion (12,500 spindles), building construction has been already started and machineries are almost finalised. In 1995-96, the company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 18.94 cr. During 1996-97, the second phase of cotton yarn has been postponed for the further expansion of installation of another 8160 spindles. Company is planning to open overseas office to make effective marketing in the international yarn market and provide best services to the foreign buyers.As the accumulated losses of the company have resulted in erosion of more than 100% of its net worth,the company has become a sick industrial company as per Section 3(1)(O) of SICA .During
Company FAQs

What is the Mid India Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mid India Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mid India Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mid India Industries Ltd is ₹15.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mid India Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mid India Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mid India Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mid India Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mid India Industries Ltd is ₹6.18 and ₹14.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mid India Industries Ltd?

Mid India Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.44%, 3 Years at 40.91%, 1 Year at 5.26%, 6 Month at -8.02%, 3 Month at -7.66% and 1 Month at -7.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mid India Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mid India Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.92 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 48.82 %

