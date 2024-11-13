Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MID INDIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for meeting of Board of Directors (Serial No.04/2024-25) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that, Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday 13th November, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter as well as half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report thereon. (Copy of financial results enclosed herewith). 2. Cessation/retirement of Mrs. Deepika Gandhi (DIN: 07017162) upon completion of her second and final term as an Independent Director of the Company from close of business hours of 13th November, 2024. 3. Other routine businesses with the permission of chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as Half year ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Revised financial Statement after changes in Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MID INDIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam With reference to the above mentioned subject and in the term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Serial No. 03/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401 Princess Centre 6/3 New Palasia Indore (M.P.)- 452003 to transact the following businesses:- 1. To Consider and Approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of the chair. Further we are submitting the above said information in XBRL mode along with the submission in PDF mode within prescribed time limit. You are requested to please take on record the above said information for your reference and further needful and disseminate on the website of the exchange Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above-mentioned subject and as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved following matters as attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

MID INDIA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject and in the term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (Serial No. 01/2024-25) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 401 Princess Centre 6/3 New Palasia Indore (M.P.)- 452003 to transact following businesses:- 1. To Consider and Approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter as well as financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of the chair. Further we are submitting the above said information in XBRL mode along with the submission in PDF mode within prescribed time limit. With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting (Serial No. 01/2024-25) held on today i.e. Friday, 24th Day of May, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter as well as year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report thereon, Statement of assets and liabilities, Cash Flow Statement. 2. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion of the Auditors on Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to second proviso of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Re-appointment of L.N. Joshi and Company, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Other routine businesses with the permission of Chair.

