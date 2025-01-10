To,

The Members,

Mid India Industries Limited

Your Directors have the pleasure of presenting the 32 Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company, together with the

Audited Financial Statement of your company for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

1. STATE OF AFFAIRS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and as amended from time to time.

The Companys performance during the financial year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the previous financial year is summarized below:

(Amount in Thousands except EPS)

Particulars Year ended st 31 March 2023 Year ended st 31 March 2022 Total Income 146,927.05 190,131.89 Total Expenditure 136,524.09 182,283.55 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax 10,402.96 7,848.34 Exceptional Item (4,621.46) 32.60 Profit/(Loss) before tax 5,781.50 7,880.94 Provision for Tax Current Tax - 1,229.43 Deferred Tax 1,285.01 1,458.16 Profit/(Loss) after tax 4,496.49 5,193.35 Other comprehensive Income ( Net of Tax) (218.36) 31.20 Total Comprehensive Income 4,278.13 5,224.55 Paid up Equity Share Capital 163,000.00 163,000.00 Earning per share (Rs.10/- each) Basic & Diluted 0.26 0.32

1.2 OPERATIONS AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the Financial year under review, Company has trading in heavy plant machinery and spare parts business and achieved total income of Rs. 1469.27 lacs for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 as against Rs. 1901.32 lacs in the previous year. Further during the financial year, company has earned net profit before comprehensive income of Rs. 44.96 lacs in comparison to previous year earned net Profit of Rs. 51.93 lacs

Due to continued heavy losses and outdated machineries, your company has stopped manufacturing process and after heavy losses aforesaid manufacturing activities was closed and leased out Factory, Plant & Machinery of the Company in the year 2018-19 for the purpose of generation of Revenue owing to market situation and uncertain cash flows from the business and also changed its main object in financial year 2019-20 to diversify its business in real estate activities. Further Company has also started trading business in heavy plant & machineries and spare parts and generated operating profit.

During the current financial year Board of Directors of the Company with mutual consent with TDB SPINNERS PRIVATE LIMITED (lessee)

discontinued its lease agreement w.e.f. 01 May, 2023. As per permitted object clause of memorandum of association, Board of directors of the company are considering to start the real estate project in future to avail immense opportunities in real estate business as company having land situated in Mandsaur at prime location which may be for development of plots.

2. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the draft annual return as on 31 March, 2023 prepared in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act is made available on the website of your Company and can be assessed using the web link https://www.midindiaindustries.com/_files/ugd/6b2668_d7c89d36f4f94bea93d2aaa091a059ce.pdf

3. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES & AGM

The Board met Four (4) times during the FY 2022-23, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the

Annual Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Information on the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and meetings of those Committees held during the year is given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Further, 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for financial year 2021-22 was held on 3 September, 2022.

4. DIVIDEND

Due to inadequate profit and accumulated losses of earlier years, your Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the financial year under review.

5. AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profit for F.Y. 2022-23 appearing in the Statement of Profit and Loss Account.

Accordingly, your company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

6. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time.

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS WHICH ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER V OF THE ACT:

Not applicable since company has not accepted any deposits, therefore, the question does not arise regarding non compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

DISCLOSURE OF UNSECURED LOAN RECEIVED FROM DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Section 2(31) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 2(1)(C)(viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the Company had not received any unsecured loan from directors during the financial year 2022-23.

7. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES

During the financial year ended on 31 March, 2023, the Company did not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company

8. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

The Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the provision of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, with an appropriate combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors.

During the year, there was no change in the director of the Company.

Director retiring by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Articles of Association, Mr. Bhawani Shankar Soni, Whole Time Director (DIN: 01591062) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. However, his term is fixed and shall not break due to this retirement. The Board recommends his reappointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Women Director

Pursuant to the provision of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Mrs. Deepika Gandhi holds position of a Non- Executive (Independent) Women Director of the Company.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the year, there was no change in Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. However during the year company has re-appoint its KMP as details mentioned below:

(i) Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 26 May, 2022 re-appointed Mr. Bhawani Shankar Soni (DIN: 01591062) as

Whole Time Director of the Company for further period of three years w.e.f. 5 June, 2022 to 4 June, 2025 which has been subsequently

approved by members in 31 Annual General Meeting held on 03rd September 2022.

(ii) Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 08 August, 2022, considered re-appointment of Shri Sanjay Singh (DIN: 01548011) as

Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f 1 October, 2022 till 30 September, 2027 which has been

subsequently approved by members in 31 Annual General Meeting held on 03 September 2022.

Further, during the Current Financial Year 2023-2024 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board at

its Meeting held on 11 August, 2023 approved appointment of Mr. Bhushan Tambe (DIN: 10227749) and Ms. Awani Kothari (DIN:

10227740) as an Additional as well as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 11 August, 2023 to hold office up to the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held thereafter and subject to the approval of the Members at the said Annual General Meeting, to hold office as an Independent Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years

commencing from 11 August, 2023 to 10 August, 2028 (both days inclusive). The Company has received the requisite Notice from a Member in writing proposing their appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time:

1. Shri Sanjay Singh (DIN:01548011), Chairman and Managing Director 2. Shri Bhawani Shankar Soni (DIN:01591062), Whole time Director 3. Shri Shailendra Kumar Agrawal, Company Secretary and Compliance officer 4. Shri Om Prakash Dhanotiya, Chief Financial Officer

DISQUALIFICATIONS OF DIRECTORS:

During the year declarations received from the Directors of the Company pursuant to Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. Board appraised the same and found that none of the director is disqualified for holding office as director.

9. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of independence, as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015] as amended from time to time.

Further in terms of Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence and that they are independent of the Management. The Board of Directors of the Company have taken on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company hold highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise and experience required to fulfil their duties as Independent Directors.

In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with the databank maintained by The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar ("IICA"). The Independent Directors are also required to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA within a period of 2 (two) years from the date of inclusion of their names in the data bank, unless they meet the criteria specified for exemption.

During the year, all the Independent Directors of the Company are exempt from the requirement to undertake online proficiency self-assessment test. Further directors appointed during the current financial year 2023-24, Mr. Bhushan Tambe (DIN: 10227749) and Ms. Awani Kothari (DIN: 10227740), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company are required to clear the online proficiency self-assessment test.

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of your Company, to the best of their knowledge, belief and ability and explanations obtained by them, confirm that:-

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that year;

iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

11. MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met once during the year as on 23 March, 2023. The Meeting was conducted in an informal manner without the presence of the Chairman, the Whole Time Director, the Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors and the Chief Financial Officer.

12. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Currently, the Company has three committees viz; Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee which has been established as a part of the better corporate governance practices and is in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statues. Your Company has an adequately qualified and experienced Audit Committee with Shri Rakesh Kumar Jain (Chairman) (DIN: 01548417), Shri Aneet Jain (DIN: 00380080) and Smt. Deepika Gandhi (DIN: 07017162), as Members. The recommendations of the Audit Committee were duly approved and accepted by the Board during the year under review.

The details with respect to the composition, powers, roles, terms of reference, Meetings held and attendance of the Members at such Meetings of the relevant Committees are given in detail in the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company which forms part of this Report.

13. STATEMENT INDICATING THE MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS DIRECTORS, AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the evaluation of all the directors, committees, Chairman of the Board, and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board which includes assessing the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company, Management and the Board, as it is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Individual Directors, the Board as a whole and its Committees with the Company.

Performance Evaluation Criteria for Independent Directors:

The performance evaluation criteria for independent directors are determined by the Nomination and Remuneration committee. An indicative list of factors that may be evaluated include participation and contribution by a director, commitment, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with stakeholders, integrity and maintenance of confidentiality and independence of behavior and judgments.

Statement with regard to integrity, expertise and experience of the independent director appointed during the year.

During the year under review, the Board has not appointed any Independent Director in the Company. Further, in the opinion of the Board, all our Independent Directors possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity for the purpose of Rule 8(5)(iiia) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. List of key skills, expertise and core competencies of the Board, including the Independent Directors, is provided in Corporate Governance Report.

14. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

During the financial year, the Company has not provided any loans and guarantees or made investments pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions. The Policy can be accessed on the Companys website at https://9cad8eb6da7b44e79f64591c1469edb1.filesusr.com/ugd/6b2668_592c81ea43d24434a503e56bd8172474.pdf

The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting; approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties.

During the year under review, all related party transactions entered into by the Company, were approved by the Audit Committee and were at arms length and in the ordinary course of business. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions which are of repetitive nature and entered in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. The Company did not have any contracts or arrangements with related parties in terms of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Also, there were no material related party contracts entered into by the Company during the year under review. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2022-23 and hence does not form part of this report.

Details of related party transactions entered into by the Company, in terms of Ind AS-24 have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements forming part of this Report & Annual Accounts 2022-23.

16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

During the year, Company was not engaged in manufacturing activities, therefore, particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgoing as required under sub-section (3)(m) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (8)(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

(A) Conservation of Energy:

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: N.A.

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: N.A.

(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

(B) Technology Absorption:

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: Not Applicable.

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Not Applicable.

(iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the Financial Year): The Company has neither purchased within India nor imported any technology.

(iv) Company has not incurred any expenditure on Research and Development during the year under review: The Company has not incurred any expenditure on Research and Development during the year under review.

(C) Foreign Exchange earning/outgo:

During the year, there was neither inflow nor outflow of foreign exchange.

17. STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Your company has an effective internal control and risk mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The companys internal control system is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations; the internal and operational audit is entrusted to Kaushal & Agrawal, Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business processes, besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The audit committee of the board of directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The company has a robust management information system, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

The audit committee of the board of directors, statutory auditors and the business heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of director. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the audit committee of the board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the internal audit function reports to the chairman of the audit committee. Report of statutory auditors for internal financial control system is form part of Audit Report.

18. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

During the financial year, your Company did not meet criteria laid down under the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and accordingly the provisions Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.

19. REMUNERATION POLICY/DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In accordance with Section 178 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company which lays down the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence for appointment of Directors and policies of the Company relating to remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees is available on the Companys website at https://9cad8eb6da7b44e79f64591c1469edb1.filesusr.com/ugd/6b2668_e8349c14316f4b7c9737b0f3fa5690f9.pdf

The Board of Directors affirms that the remuneration paid to Directors, senior management and other employees is in accordance with the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to date, is annexed as Annexure-A and forms an integral part of the Board Report.

During the year under review, none of the employee of the company is drawing more than Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month for the part of the year. Therefore, Particulars of the employees as required under Section 197 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule

5(2) & Rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 are not applicable for the financial ended 31 March, 2023.

Further the statement containing details of Top Ten Employees in terms of remuneration of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended up to the date, is available at Corporate Office of the Company. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act, the Annual Report is being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid details. Any Member desirous of obtaining above said details may write to the Company Secretary or email at csmidindia@gmail.com.

Further, Company did not have any holding or subsidiary company therefore receipt of the commission or remuneration from holding or subsidiary company of the company as provided under Section 197(14) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

20. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS

Your Company has complied with the Corporate Governance requirements under Companies Act, 2013 and as stipulated under the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. A detailed Report on Corporate Governance forms part of this Annual Report. A certificate of Practicing Company Secretary L.N. Joshi Proprietor of L.N. Joshi and Company confirming compliance of the Corporate Governance requirements by the Company is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

A detailed analysis of the Companys performance is discussed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

21. DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF A VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a vigil mechanism, through a Whistle Blower Policy, where Directors and employees can voice their genuine concerns or grievances about any unethical or unacceptable business practice. A whistle-blowing mechanism not only helps the company in detection of fraud, but is also used as a corporate governance tool leading to prevention and deterrence of misconduct.

It provides direct access to the employees of the Company to approach the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee, wherever necessary. The Company ensures those genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization.

The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the website of the Company at https://9cad8eb6-da7b44e79f64591c1469edb1.filesusr.com/ugd/6b2668_8f332701ed52439e86945295a45651e3.pdf. No Person has been denied access to the Audit Committee.

22. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors appointed L. N. Joshi & Company, Practicing Company Secretaries, Indore to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for year ended March 31, 2023. The Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company is annexed as Annexure-B and forms an integral part of this Report.

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in Secretarial Audit report except the following:-

Secretarial Auditor Observations Management Comments As per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/13/2015 dated 30 November, 2015 at-least 50% of Non-Promoters shareholding shall be in dematerialized form, however out of total Non promoter shareholding only 36.03% shareholding held in dematerialized form at the end of financial year 31.03.2023 The Company have requested to members who holds shares in physical form to get dematerialized their shareholding and also inform about the benefits of shares held in dematerialized. Further Total Non promoters holding increased from 32.05 to 36.03% from the last financial year. Pursuant to Para 5 of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/70 May 25, 2022, the Company has not taken any contingency insurance policy to meet out the risk arising out of issuance of duplicate securities. The Company is in process to obtain referred policy but till date no insurance company is agreed to provide the same.

23. STATUTORY AUDITOR

A T M & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 017397C), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company in the 30 Annual General

Meeting held on 20 September, 2021, for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting up to the conclusion of the 35 Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2026.

EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REMARKS:

The Auditors in their report have referred to the notes forming part of the Accounts which are self-explanatory and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

Further, there was no fraud in the Company, which was required to be reported by Statutory Auditors of the Company under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of Companies Act, 2013.

24. COST AUDITOR

Your Company does not falls within the provisions of Section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, therefore no such record are required to be maintained.

25. INTERNAL AUDITOR

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, your Company has appointed Kaushal & Agrawal, Chartered Accountants, Indore, as the Internal Auditor of the Company and takes their suggestions and recommendations to improve and strengthen the internal control system. Their scope of work includes review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of system & processes, compliances and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas.

The Audit Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

26. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2022-23 for all applicable compliances as per SEBI Regulations and Circulars /Guidelines issued there under. Pursuant to provision of Regulation 24A, the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report has been submitted to the stock exchange within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

27. MD/CFO CERTIFICATION

The Managing Director & CFO of your Company have issued necessary certificate pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the same forms part of this Annual Report.

28. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has laid down a Code of Conduct ("the Code") for all Board members and senior management personnel of your Company. This Code has been posted on the Companys website at the web link: https://9cad8eb6-da7b-44e7-9f64-591c1469edb1.filesusr.com/ugd/6b2668_2e1972bd19b142f3b0eb6c820f63f3dc.pdf

All Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with this Code. Declaration on adherence to the code of conduct is forming part of the Corporate Governance Report.

29. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT & IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors has adopted a risk management policy to develop and implement risk management procedure/plan including therein of elements of risks, if any which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

30. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which has been occurred between the end of the financial year i.e., March 31, 2023 and the date of signing of this Boards Report. However, during the current financial year 2023-24, Lease

Agreement was discontinued with effect from 01 May 2023.

31. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company recognizes its responsibility and continues to provide a safe working environment for women, free from sexual harassment and discrimination. In Compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has put in place a Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has duly constituted an Internal Compliant under the same.

There was no case of sexual harassment reported during the year under review. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

32. LISTING OF SHARES

Presently, the equity share capital of the Company is listed at the BSE Limited (Scrip Code: 500277). The Company is regular in complying with the requirements of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and has duly paid the requisite Listing Fees to the BSE Limited.

33. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

Your Companys shares are tradable compulsorily in electronic form and your Company has connectivity with both the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). In view of the numerous advantage offered by the Depository System, members are requested to avail the facility of Dematerialization of the Companys shares on either of the Depositories mentioned as aforesaid.

34. COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD

Your Company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

35. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/events on these items during the year under review:-

No issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

As on 31 March 2023, none of the Directors of the company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

Company has not granted any stock option or issue sweat equity shares.

No Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operation in future.

Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can bene cially hold shares as envisaged under Section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is not applicable to your Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

No application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year in respect of your Company.

There was no one time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

36. ACKNOWLEDGMENT AND APPRECIATION

The Board desires to place on record its grateful appreciation for continued co-operation received from the banks, financial institutions, government, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the extended co-operation and assistance rendered to the Company and acknowledge with gratitude the continued support and cooperation extended by the employees, investors, stakeholders, Banks and other regulatory authorities.

Date: 11 August, 2023 For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Place: Indore MID INDIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Sanjay Singh Bhawani Shankar Soni Chairman and MD Whole Time Director DIN: 01548011 DIN: 01591062