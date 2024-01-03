iifl-logo
Mideast India Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

50.21

50.21

50.21

50.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.32

-41.76

-41.8

-42.15

Net Worth

11.89

8.45

8.41

8.06

Minority Interest

Debt

47.64

54.86

55.37

55.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

59.53

63.31

63.78

63.7

Fixed Assets

6.51

3.04

3.13

3.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

65.09

65.09

65.09

65.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-12.36

-11.4

-10.79

-10.4

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.48

0.27

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.41

-0.05

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-12.34

-11.47

-11.02

-10.91

Cash

0.28

6.57

6.36

5.95

Total Assets

59.52

63.3

63.79

63.7

