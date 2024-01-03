Mideast India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
50.21
50.21
50.21
50.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.32
-41.76
-41.8
-42.15
Net Worth
11.89
8.45
8.41
8.06
Minority Interest
Debt
47.64
54.86
55.37
55.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
59.53
63.31
63.78
63.7
Fixed Assets
6.51
3.04
3.13
3.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.09
65.09
65.09
65.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-12.36
-11.4
-10.79
-10.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.48
0.27
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.41
-0.05
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-12.34
-11.47
-11.02
-10.91
Cash
0.28
6.57
6.36
5.95
Total Assets
59.52
63.3
63.79
63.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.