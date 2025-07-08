Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
50.21
50.21
50.21
50.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.32
-41.76
-41.8
-42.15
Net Worth
11.89
8.45
8.41
8.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
4.33
0.16
0.36
2.59
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
-0.89
-0.14
-0.12
-0.13
Working capital
-7.41
0.41
188.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.34
146.09
-51.65
EBIT growth
2,460.97
-54.44
-85.66
Net profit growth
17,842.5
-99.98
7,552.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.65
0.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,166.6
|90.86
|31,764.82
|97.46
|1.71
|631.81
|61.68
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,242.85
|67.25
|15,974.05
|43.55
|1.53
|787.77
|121.83
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
496
|72.51
|12,347.35
|56.22
|0
|695.15
|84.28
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
267.85
|67.47
|8,181.64
|35.03
|0.37
|405.71
|24.76
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
569.2
|17.74
|2,501.78
|35.02
|0.87
|214.18
|215.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rita Singh
Independent Director
H S Chahar
Independent Director
Manoj Kumar Pandey
Shop No 158 Defence Colony,
Flyover Market Nr Neurela,
New Delhi - 110024
Tel: 011-25675344
Website: http://www.mideastindialtd.com
Email: snparameswaran@mescosteel.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Mideast India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.