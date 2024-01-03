Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,166.6
|90.86
|31,764.82
|97.46
|1.71
|631.81
|61.68
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,242.85
|67.25
|15,974.05
|43.55
|1.53
|787.77
|121.83
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
496
|72.51
|12,347.35
|56.22
|0
|695.15
|84.28
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
267.85
|67.47
|8,181.64
|35.03
|0.37
|405.71
|24.76
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
569.2
|17.74
|2,501.78
|35.02
|0.87
|214.18
|215.35
