Mideast India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

4.33

0.16

0.36

2.59

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

-0.89

-0.14

-0.12

-0.13

Working capital

-7.41

0.41

188.55

Other operating items

Operating

-4.07

0.37

188.79

Capital expenditure

3.75

2.79

0

Free cash flow

-0.32

3.16

188.79

Equity raised

-83.91

-84.33

-460.92

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

103.22

110.45

131.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

18.98

29.27

-140.34

