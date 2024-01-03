Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.18
-0.27
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.3
-0.12
-0.25
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.06
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
4.65
0.53
0.49
2.84
Profit before tax
4.33
0.16
0.36
2.59
Taxes
-0.89
-0.14
-0.12
-0.13
Tax rate
-20.56
-88.65
-34.33
-5.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.44
0.01
0.24
2.46
Exceptional items
0
0
188.05
0
Net profit
3.44
0.01
188.29
2.46
yoy growth (%)
17,842.5
-99.98
7,552.15
198.48
NPM
0
0
0
0
