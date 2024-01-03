Mideast India Ltd Management Discussions

As required under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review are appended below:

INDUSTRY SRTUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

According to the Ministry of Shipping, around 95 per cent of Indias trading by volume and 70 per cent by value is done through maritime transport.

During FY19, cargo traffic at major ports in the country was reported at 699.05 million tonnes (MT). Cargo traffic handled stood at 585.72 million tonnes in 2019 (till Jan 2020). Cargo traffic at non-major ports was estimated at 529.6 million tonnes FY18 and grew at 10 per cent CAGR between FY07-18 and 447.21 million tonnes in FY20P (up to Dec 19). The major ports had a capacity of 1,514.09 million tonnes per annum by FY19P. The Maritime Agenda 2010-20 has a 2020 target of 3,130 MT of port capacity.

The government has taken several measures to improve operational efficiency through mechanization, deepening the draft and speedy evacuations.

Despite above facts and figures the Company cannot avail any benefit therefrom due to paucity of funds and being non-operational.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The Company as being hit by financial crisis is unable to carry on any business activity during the year under review. Any slowdown in the growth of Indian economy or any volatility in global market, could also adversely affect the business. Moreover, the Company is also prone to risk pertaining to change in government regulations, tax regimes, and other statutes.

SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

Business activity of the company was closed since many years; and therefore, no product was sold during the year.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECT

Company at present is not carrying any activity/business.

OUTLOOK

The management continues to be positive on the revival of the Company and is trying their level best for the same. Due to closure of the factory of the Company and other obstacles, Company was under immense pressure and still trying to come out of the same and is positive on the revival of the Company.

MANAGING RISK AND CONCERNS

The Company has a risk management framework in place under which the management identifies and monitors business risks on a continuous basis and initiates appropriate risk mitigation steps as and when required. The Company periodically place before the Board the risk assessment and minimization procedures being followed by the company and steps taken by it to mitigate those risks through a properly defined framework.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has Internal control procedures commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. The objectives of these procedures are to ensure efficient use and protection of Companys resources, accuracy in financial reports and due compliance of applicable statutes and Companys norms, policies and procedures.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Company at present is not carrying any activity.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Our people are our most important asset and we value their talent, integrity and dedication. Our responsibilities towards our people, who are instrumental to our success with their devotion and relentless support covers a quantum part of the company strategy. We believe that training is essential to build skill sets in growing organization. The focus has been to create an environment where performance is rewarded, individuals are respected and associates get opportunities to realize their potential.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIO, ALONGWITH DETAILED EXPLANTATIONS THEREOF, INCLUDING:

I. Debtors Turnover Ratio : 0 II. Inventory Turnover : 0 III. Interest Coverage Ratio : 0 IV. Current Ratio : 0.05:1 V. Debt Equity Ratio : 0 VI. Operating Profit Margins : 0% VII. Net Profit Margins : 0% VIII. Return of Total Equity : 6.9%

IX. Details Of Any Change In Return On Net Worth As Compared To The Immediately Previous Financial Year With A Detailed Explanation Thereof: Rising ROE indicates increased operation which has in turn increased profit generation without raising equity. Increase in Other income from Rs. 7097805 last year to Rs. 46508710 in the current year

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, description of companys objective, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either. The Company takes no responsibility for any consequence of decisions made based on such statements and holds no obligation to update these in the future.