Milestone Furniture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.25
0.01
0.13
1.48
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.21
-0.34
-0.43
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.32
Working capital
-0.93
0.01
6.9
Other operating items
Operating
-2.5
-0.19
6.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.74
Free cash flow
-2.5
-0.19
7.38
Equity raised
39.45
39.43
32.29
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.3
0.52
6.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.24
39.76
45.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.