Milestone Furniture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.35
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Milestone Furniture Ltd

Milestone Furn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.25

0.01

0.13

1.48

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.21

-0.34

-0.43

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.32

Working capital

-0.93

0.01

6.9

Other operating items

Operating

-2.5

-0.19

6.64

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.74

Free cash flow

-2.5

-0.19

7.38

Equity raised

39.45

39.43

32.29

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

0.3

0.52

6.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.24

39.76

45.86

