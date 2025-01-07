Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.22
0.8
8.15
25.3
yoy growth (%)
-72.19
-90.15
-67.76
Raw materials
-1.06
-0.32
-6.85
-20.57
As % of sales
477.49
40.03
83.99
81.29
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.07
-0.25
-0.91
As % of sales
14.77
9.49
3.16
3.6
Other costs
-0.05
-0.16
-0.47
-1.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.5
21.07
5.77
4.73
Operating profit
-0.93
0.23
0.57
2.62
OPM
-416.78
29.38
7.06
10.36
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.21
-0.34
-0.43
Interest expense
0
0
-0.09
-0.78
Other income
0
0
0
0.08
Profit before tax
-1.25
0.01
0.13
1.48
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
-0.32
Tax rate
0
-33.82
-29.93
-22.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.25
0.01
0.09
1.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.25
0.01
0.09
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-9,652.43
-85.75
-92.04
NPM
-561.5
1.63
1.12
4.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.