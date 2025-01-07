iifl-logo-icon 1
Milestone Furniture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.49
(2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.22

0.8

8.15

25.3

yoy growth (%)

-72.19

-90.15

-67.76

Raw materials

-1.06

-0.32

-6.85

-20.57

As % of sales

477.49

40.03

83.99

81.29

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.07

-0.25

-0.91

As % of sales

14.77

9.49

3.16

3.6

Other costs

-0.05

-0.16

-0.47

-1.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.5

21.07

5.77

4.73

Operating profit

-0.93

0.23

0.57

2.62

OPM

-416.78

29.38

7.06

10.36

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.21

-0.34

-0.43

Interest expense

0

0

-0.09

-0.78

Other income

0

0

0

0.08

Profit before tax

-1.25

0.01

0.13

1.48

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

-0.32

Tax rate

0

-33.82

-29.93

-22.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.25

0.01

0.09

1.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.25

0.01

0.09

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-9,652.43

-85.75

-92.04

NPM

-561.5

1.63

1.12

4.57

