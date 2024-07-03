Summary

Milestone Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Milestone Furniture Private Limited on March 12, 2014. The Company got subsequently converted in to a public company and the name was changed to Milestone Furniture Limited (MFL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation on July 5th 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was incorporated by Promoters - Mr. Ganeshkumar S. Patalikadan and Mr. Digambar S. Songhare with an aim of running manufacturing and marketing of furniture business. Milestone Group is one of the fastest growing diversified group based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the field of Interior, Builders and Developers, Furniture, Turnkey Solutions and Related Domains. In Turnkey Solutions it caters Electrical Civil, Ceilings, Paintings, POP, Plumbing, Furniture (Fix Furniture and Modular Furniture), Wall Papers, Blinds, Curtains, Films, etc.The Company has executed turnkey projects for design, supply and implementation of Interiors and Modular furniture in Education, healthcare and corporate organisation. It has regular business from existing clients such as Poddar International School, Architect and Contractors. It has developed regular clients for supply of office furniture and fittings. Currently, MFL has a head office and a sales office located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Both the Promoters of the Company are having more than 10 years of experience in furniture making and designing inter

