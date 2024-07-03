SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.7
Prev. Close₹6.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹6.7
Day's Low₹6.28
52 Week's High₹11.24
52 Week's Low₹3.51
Book Value₹26.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.3
9.3
9.3
9.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.66
16.29
16.94
18.47
Net Worth
24.96
25.59
26.24
27.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.22
0.8
8.15
25.3
yoy growth (%)
-72.19
-90.15
-67.76
Raw materials
-1.06
-0.32
-6.85
-20.57
As % of sales
477.49
40.03
83.99
81.29
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.07
-0.25
-0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.25
0.01
0.13
1.48
Depreciation
-0.32
-0.21
-0.34
-0.43
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.32
Working capital
-0.93
0.01
6.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.19
-90.15
-67.76
Op profit growth
-494.36
-59.05
-78.02
EBIT growth
-6,224.83
-91.03
-89.98
Net profit growth
-9,652.43
-85.75
-92.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Digambar Sudam Songhare
Company Secretary
Kangan Dhamija
Independent Director
Akash Vinayak Parte
Additional Executive Director
Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar
Additional Director
Khushdeep Singh Mann
Company Secretary
Charu Aggarwal
Managing Director
Tanmay Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanshika Joshi
Director
Mayank Kotadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Milestone Furniture Ltd
Summary
Milestone Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Milestone Furniture Private Limited on March 12, 2014. The Company got subsequently converted in to a public company and the name was changed to Milestone Furniture Limited (MFL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation on July 5th 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was incorporated by Promoters - Mr. Ganeshkumar S. Patalikadan and Mr. Digambar S. Songhare with an aim of running manufacturing and marketing of furniture business. Milestone Group is one of the fastest growing diversified group based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the field of Interior, Builders and Developers, Furniture, Turnkey Solutions and Related Domains. In Turnkey Solutions it caters Electrical Civil, Ceilings, Paintings, POP, Plumbing, Furniture (Fix Furniture and Modular Furniture), Wall Papers, Blinds, Curtains, Films, etc.The Company has executed turnkey projects for design, supply and implementation of Interiors and Modular furniture in Education, healthcare and corporate organisation. It has regular business from existing clients such as Poddar International School, Architect and Contractors. It has developed regular clients for supply of office furniture and fittings. Currently, MFL has a head office and a sales office located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Both the Promoters of the Company are having more than 10 years of experience in furniture making and designing inter
Read More
The Milestone Furniture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milestone Furniture Ltd is ₹6.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Milestone Furniture Ltd is 0 and 0.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milestone Furniture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milestone Furniture Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹11.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Milestone Furniture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.37%, 3 Years at -15.00%, 1 Year at 25.10%, 6 Month at -23.04%, 3 Month at -4.99% and 1 Month at -5.54%.
