iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Milestone Furniture Ltd Share Price

6.5
(0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.7
  • Day's High6.7
  • 52 Wk High11.24
  • Prev. Close6.48
  • Day's Low6.28
  • 52 Wk Low 3.51
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Milestone Furniture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

6.7

Prev. Close

6.48

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

6.7

Day's Low

6.28

52 Week's High

11.24

52 Week's Low

3.51

Book Value

26.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.04

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Milestone Furniture Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Milestone Furniture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Milestone Furniture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Milestone Furniture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.3

9.3

9.3

9.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.66

16.29

16.94

18.47

Net Worth

24.96

25.59

26.24

27.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.22

0.8

8.15

25.3

yoy growth (%)

-72.19

-90.15

-67.76

Raw materials

-1.06

-0.32

-6.85

-20.57

As % of sales

477.49

40.03

83.99

81.29

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.07

-0.25

-0.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.25

0.01

0.13

1.48

Depreciation

-0.32

-0.21

-0.34

-0.43

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.32

Working capital

-0.93

0.01

6.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.19

-90.15

-67.76

Op profit growth

-494.36

-59.05

-78.02

EBIT growth

-6,224.83

-91.03

-89.98

Net profit growth

-9,652.43

-85.75

-92.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Milestone Furniture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Milestone Furniture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Digambar Sudam Songhare

Company Secretary

Kangan Dhamija

Independent Director

Akash Vinayak Parte

Additional Executive Director

Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar

Additional Director

Khushdeep Singh Mann

Company Secretary

Charu Aggarwal

Managing Director

Tanmay Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanshika Joshi

Director

Mayank Kotadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Milestone Furniture Ltd

Summary

Milestone Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Milestone Furniture Private Limited on March 12, 2014. The Company got subsequently converted in to a public company and the name was changed to Milestone Furniture Limited (MFL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation on July 5th 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was incorporated by Promoters - Mr. Ganeshkumar S. Patalikadan and Mr. Digambar S. Songhare with an aim of running manufacturing and marketing of furniture business. Milestone Group is one of the fastest growing diversified group based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the field of Interior, Builders and Developers, Furniture, Turnkey Solutions and Related Domains. In Turnkey Solutions it caters Electrical Civil, Ceilings, Paintings, POP, Plumbing, Furniture (Fix Furniture and Modular Furniture), Wall Papers, Blinds, Curtains, Films, etc.The Company has executed turnkey projects for design, supply and implementation of Interiors and Modular furniture in Education, healthcare and corporate organisation. It has regular business from existing clients such as Poddar International School, Architect and Contractors. It has developed regular clients for supply of office furniture and fittings. Currently, MFL has a head office and a sales office located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Both the Promoters of the Company are having more than 10 years of experience in furniture making and designing inter
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Milestone Furniture Ltd share price today?

The Milestone Furniture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Milestone Furniture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Milestone Furniture Ltd is ₹6.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Milestone Furniture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Milestone Furniture Ltd is 0 and 0.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Milestone Furniture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Milestone Furniture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Milestone Furniture Ltd is ₹3.51 and ₹11.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Milestone Furniture Ltd?

Milestone Furniture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.37%, 3 Years at -15.00%, 1 Year at 25.10%, 6 Month at -23.04%, 3 Month at -4.99% and 1 Month at -5.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Milestone Furniture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Milestone Furniture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Milestone Furniture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.