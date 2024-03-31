To,

The Members of Milestone Furniture Limited

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting their 10th Annual Report together with Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. In Thousands Income From Operations As on 31.03.2024 As on 31.02.2023 Other Income Nil Nil Total Income Nil Nil Total Expenses 6,314.00 6,561.00 Profit / Loss before Tax (6,314.00) (6,561.00) Current Tax Nil Nil Deferred Tax Nil Nil Prior period items Profit / Loss for the year (6,314.00) (6,561.00) Earnings per share (Rs.) : Basic (0.68) (0.71) Diluted (0.68) (0.71)

STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

Company has been inoperative for the last 2 (Two) years. The Net loss during the financial Year 2023-24 was Rs. 6,314.00 thousands as compared to net loss of Rs. 6,561 thousands in previous financial year translating to Earning Per Share at Rs.(0.68). Your directors are optimistic for growth of company in near future.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the financial year 2023-24 the Company has transferred loss of Rs. 6,314 thousands to the general reserves.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year. CHANGE IN THE NAME OF THE COMPANY

During the period under review, there has been no change in the name of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes affecting the financial position of the company subsequent to the close of the financial year 2022-23 till the date of report.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the financial year 2023-24, there was no change in the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company. As on March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 10,00,00,000/- comprising of 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each out of which Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital was Rs. 9,29,70,000/- comprising of 92,97,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, due to accumulated Losses.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, complete particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided, if any, have been disclosed in the financial statements.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not invited any deposits from public/ shareholders in accordance with Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 in Form MGT - 7 in accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act as amended from time to time and the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, will be made available on the website of the Company at https: / /www.milestonefurniture.in.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

None of the transactions with related parties entered by the Company during FY 2023-24, fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2023-24 and hence does not form part of this report.

The approval of the Audit Committee was sought for all transactions with related Parties. Certain transactions which were repetitive in nature were approved through omnibus route.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on 31st March 2024, the Company does not have any subsidiary/joint venture/associate companies.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 exempts companies which have listed their specified securities on SME Exchange from compliance with corporate governance provisions.

Since the equity share capital of your Company is listed exclusively on the SME Platform of BSE, the Company is exempted from compliance with Corporate Governance requirements, and accordingly the reporting requirements like Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Report etc. are not applicable to the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Since the Company does not fall under the criteria stated under section 135 of the Act, the Company has not developed or implemented a policy for Corporate Social Responsibility. In view of the same no CSR initiative was undertaken by the company.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operation. However, Members attention is drawn to the statement on Contingent Liabilities and commitments in the notes forming part of the financial statement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The companys operations do not involve high consumption of energy. The company has taken adequate measures for conservation of energy.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The foreign exchange earnings and outgo details are as below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs.) (Rs.) Foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows Nil Nil Foreign exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows Nil Nil

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with amendments thereto; forms part of Annual Report as Annexure- II.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that all the Independent directors duly appointed by the Company have given the declaration and they meet the criteria of independence as provided under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

EXPANSION OF BUSNIESS (TRAVELLING EXP.)

The management of the Company making efforts for the future growth of the Company and its shareholders by expanding their business on the other parts of the country.

BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, as well as the working of its Committees. The Board lay down the criteria for the performance evaluation. The contribution and impact of individual Directors were reviewed through a peer evaluation on parameters such as level of engagement and participation, flow of information, independence of judgment, conflicts resolution and their contribution in enhancing the Boards overall effectiveness. A feedback cum assessment of individual directors, the board as a whole and its committees was conducted. The feedback obtained from the interventions was discussed in detail and, where required, independent and collective action points for improvement put in place.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, it has been observed that Ms. Muskan Rana (DIN: 10216001) has been appointed by the Board as Non-Executive Independent (Additional) Director w.e.f. 28.03.2024 and Mr. Dheeraj Kumar Pandey has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at a duly convened Board Meeting held on 02.01.2024.

Apart from that Mr. Tanmay Singh has been appointed as Managing Director w.e.f. 17.04.2023. Further he resigned from the post of Managing Director w.e.f. 16.06.2023 i.e. after closing of the current financial year.

Ms. Rashika Saxena (DIN: 09205484) has resigned from the post of Directorship w.e.f. 18th March, 2024.

Apart from above mentioned changes, no other change was made during the year.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year 10 (Ten) Board Meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

During the year under review, 5 (Five) Meetings of the Audit Committee were held.

Composition of the Committee as follows:

S^ No. Name Designation 1 Mr. Akshay Sharma (Chairman & Member) Managing Director 2 Ms. Muskan Rana Independent Director (Non-Executive) 3 Mr. Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar Executive Director

The audit committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted under the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Composition of the Committee as follows:

S. No. Name Designation 1 Ms. Muskan Rana (Chairman & Member) Independent Director (Non-Executive) 2 Mr. Mayank Rasiklal Kotadia Executive Director 3 Mr. Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar Executive Director

During the year under review, the Company held 6 (Six) meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

INTERNAL COMPLAINT COMMITTEE:

The Internal Complaint Committee of the Company is constituted pursuant to the provision of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("Act")

Composition of the Committee:

Name of Member Designation in the Committee Ms. Muskan Rana (Chairman & Member) Independent Director (Non-Executive) Mr. Mayank Rasiklal Kotadia Executive Director Mr. Vivek Yogeshwar Sonar Executive Director

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING/ BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors held on 02.01.2024, Performance of NonIndependent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

At the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS STATUTORY AUDITOR

M/s. S. Aggarwal & Co. and Associates (FRN: 000808N), Chartered Accountants, who are the statutory auditor of the Company, who holds office till the conclusion of the next AGM and are eligible for re- appointment. Pursuant to the provisions of section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under, it is proposed to appoint M/s. S. Aggarwal and Co. (FRN: 000808N), Chartered Accountants as statutory auditor of the Company from the conclusion of the ensuring AGM till the conclusion of the 15th Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029. The Members are requested to consider their re-appointment.

Pursuant to the notification dated May, 7, 2018 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the requirement for ratification of appointment of Auditors by the shareholders at every Annual General Meeting has been done away with. Further, the Auditors have confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

The Auditors Report read along with Notes to Accounts is self-explanatory and therefore, does not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks. No fraud has been reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12).

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed M/s Amit H.V. & Associates (Prop. Mr. Amit Kumar), a Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit under the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Auditor of the Company have submitted their Report in form No. MR-3 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Auditor Repot is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure I to this Report. Explanation to the observation of Secretarial Auditor as mentioned in his report, is as follows:

Management Reply

Promoters of the Company have decide from the Board to assure you that Effective and Efficient steps will be taken by the Company in the Coming Financial Year to resolve and Comply all the above mentioned Remarks given by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

COST AUDITOR

As per provision of section 148(3) of Companies Act, 2013 and rule 6(2) of Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is not required to appoint a cost auditor to audit the cost records of the Company.

QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK IN THE AUDIT REPORTS

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark made by the Statutory Auditors in their Audit Reports issued by them. However, the queries / qualifications marked by the Secretarial Auditor have already been replied above.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Board has laid down standards, processes and procedures for implementing the internal financial controls across the organization. After considering the framework of existing internal financial controls and compliance systems; work performed by the Statutory Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and External Consultants; reviews performed by the Management and relevant Board Committees including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were adequate and effective during the financial year 2023-24.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

Adequate internal control systems commensurate with the nature of the Companys business and size and complexity of its operations are in place and have been operating satisfactorily. Internal control systems comprising of policies and procedures are designed to ensure reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedure, applicable laws and regulations and that all assets and resources are acquired economically, used efficiently and adequately protected.

REMUNERATION POLICY

There has been no change in the policy since last financial year. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The provisions of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are not applicable as, none of the employee in the company during the year, drawing remuneration more than the amount specified in terms of the Act.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the;

c) state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

d) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets

of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

f) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

g) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Company has adopted various policies/code of conduct such as Vigil Mechanism Policy, Nomination and Remuneration Policy, Risk Management Policy, policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace, Code for Independent Directors, Policy on Related Party Transactions and Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The same are placed on the website of the company at www.milestonefurniture.in.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & 177(10) of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has in place a well formulated Vigil Mechanism Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The Purpose of vigil mechanism is to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and allows direct access to the Chairperson of the audit committee in exceptional cases. The policy enables the employees, Directors and other stakeholders to raise their concern about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics.

There was no incident when the access to the Audit Committee was denied to any employees with respect to vigil mechanism.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company has in place a Risk Management which aims of enhancing shareholders value and providing on optimum risk-reward trade off. The risk management approach is based on a clear understanding of the variety of risks that the organization faces, disciplined risk monitoring and measurement and continuous risk assessment and mitigation measures.

The Company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act the company had set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Company has already adopted and implemented a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace. During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment. The policy has been placed on the website of the company at www.milestonefurniture .in.

STATEMENT REGARDING COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, your Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Revised Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016).

During the year under review, no Corporate Insolvency Resolution application was made or proceeding was initiated, by / against the company under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (as amended). Further, no application / proceeding by / against the company under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (as amended) is pending as on March 31, 2023.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

Not Applicable

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to place on record, their appreciation for the valuable assistance and support received by your Company from banks, financial institutions, the Central Government, the Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders. The Board also thanks the employees at all levels, for the dedication, commitment and hard work put in by them.

The Directors appreciate and value the contribution made by every member of the Milestone Furniture Family.