Milestone Furniture Ltd Summary

Milestone Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Milestone Furniture Private Limited on March 12, 2014. The Company got subsequently converted in to a public company and the name was changed to Milestone Furniture Limited (MFL) vide fresh certificate of incorporation on July 5th 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company was incorporated by Promoters - Mr. Ganeshkumar S. Patalikadan and Mr. Digambar S. Songhare with an aim of running manufacturing and marketing of furniture business. Milestone Group is one of the fastest growing diversified group based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the field of Interior, Builders and Developers, Furniture, Turnkey Solutions and Related Domains. In Turnkey Solutions it caters Electrical Civil, Ceilings, Paintings, POP, Plumbing, Furniture (Fix Furniture and Modular Furniture), Wall Papers, Blinds, Curtains, Films, etc.The Company has executed turnkey projects for design, supply and implementation of Interiors and Modular furniture in Education, healthcare and corporate organisation. It has regular business from existing clients such as Poddar International School, Architect and Contractors. It has developed regular clients for supply of office furniture and fittings. Currently, MFL has a head office and a sales office located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Both the Promoters of the Company are having more than 10 years of experience in furniture making and designing interiors. The Company has fully equipped Factory and warehouse at Chandivali, Andheri. The total manufacturing facility of the company amounts to 8,000 Sq feet. The company provides the right kind of furniture that is practical and affordable as well as attractive and enduring. It can be tailored as per unique needs. The Company has developed the In house team of professionals for Design, drawing and space management interiors suitable and specification of client needs. They have skill and expertise in Space & work station Management, designing and innovation in Furniture used in Education, Healthcare and Corporate organisation to provide turnkey solution and implementation of interior and work space in Commercial, Residential and Institutions. The Company provided right kind of furniture that is practical and affordable as well as attractive and enduring. Since the Company is using latest machineries and technology, it keeps on up-grading the Manufacturing set-up, design capabilities and workmanship to deliver superior quality products with on-time deliveries and without any compromise in quality .The Company came out in May, 2018 with a Public Issue of 32,97,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 14.84 Crore by raising of capital.The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Companys business which has led to Nil Revenue for the year 2021-22 from home and office furniture and also from home and office designing. The company now is contemplating adding more products to its catalogues especially in the home furnishing segments and is on advance level conversations with potential suppliers, distributors and key business partners regarding upcoming projects and plans.