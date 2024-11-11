|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Fund Raising through Right issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Resignation of Mr. Tanmay Singh as Managing Director Additional Details under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regu. 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ending on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of fund by the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.