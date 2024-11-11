iifl-logo-icon 1
Milestone Furniture Ltd Board Meeting

6.36
(-1.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Milestone Furn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Fund Raising through Right issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Resignation of Mr. Tanmay Singh as Managing Director Additional Details under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regu. 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ending on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202414 May 2024
Milestone Furniture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of fund by the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting

Milestone Furn.: Related News

No Record Found

