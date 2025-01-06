iifl-logo-icon 1
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Balance Sheet

33.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.58

3.58

3.58

3.58

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

-6.76

-6.46

-6.43

-6.33

Net Worth

-1.18

-0.88

-0.85

-0.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

0.84

0.84

0.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.47

-0.03

0

0.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.5

-0.03

0

0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.16

0.16

0.16

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.12

0.19

0.19

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.6

-0.22

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.16

-0.35

-0.31

Cash

0.02

0

0

0

Total Assets

-0.48

-0.03

0

0.04

