Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Share Price

33.91
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:20:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.91
  • Day's High33.91
  • 52 Wk High46.35
  • Prev. Close33.91
  • Day's Low33.91
  • 52 Wk Low 26.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-9.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

33.91

Prev. Close

33.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

33.91

Day's Low

33.91

52 Week's High

46.35

52 Week's Low

26.11

Book Value

-9.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 99.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.58

3.58

3.58

3.58

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

-6.76

-6.46

-6.43

-6.33

Net Worth

-1.18

-0.88

-0.85

-0.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.16

-0.06

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.82

-13.71

9.2

-47.06

EBIT growth

-28.82

-13.71

9.2

-47.06

Net profit growth

-28.82

-13.71

9.2

-47.06

No Record Found

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sachendra Tummula

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjiv Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sridevi Nadella

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Raji Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sadhanala Venkata Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Labdhi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd

Summary

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1980 to manufacture rolled rings for bearing races. It commenced production at the ring rolling mill in April 1982. Its works is situated in Bharuch, Gujarat and has installed capacity of 21.30 Millions.In order to widen the range of rings manufactured in the plant, the Company undertook to establish facilities for the manufacture of forged combination rings. This new forging line was installed in May 1987. During 1988-89, the registration certificate was received from Government for the enhanced capacity of rolled rings machined/unmachined for Bearing races to 10 million Nos. During 1991-92, the Company added certain additional balancing equipments to ease the production bottle-necks.During 1993-94, the Company installed Wind Turbines to meet the growing demand for power. Mipco Seiko Bearings Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April, 1995. It undertook modernisation of machinery during 1995-96 to improve productivity. Thereafter, it did not have any business activity during the period.During the year 2020-21, the Company altered its Main Objects of Business to Information Technology, ITES Services & Related Activities in the stream of Media & Entertainment. Presently, the Company is engaged in IT and ITES Services.
Company FAQs

What is the Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd share price today?

The Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is ₹12.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is 0 and -3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is ₹26.11 and ₹46.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd?

Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.73%, 3 Years at 61.84%, 1 Year at 3.83%, 6 Month at 7.99%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 99.50 %

