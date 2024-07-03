Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹33.91
Prev. Close₹33.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹33.91
Day's Low₹33.91
52 Week's High₹46.35
52 Week's Low₹26.11
Book Value₹-9.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.58
3.58
3.58
3.58
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
-6.76
-6.46
-6.43
-6.33
Net Worth
-1.18
-0.88
-0.85
-0.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.16
-0.06
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.82
-13.71
9.2
-47.06
EBIT growth
-28.82
-13.71
9.2
-47.06
Net profit growth
-28.82
-13.71
9.2
-47.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sachendra Tummula
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjiv Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sridevi Nadella
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Raji Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sadhanala Venkata Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Labdhi Jain
Reports by Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd
Summary
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1980 to manufacture rolled rings for bearing races. It commenced production at the ring rolling mill in April 1982. Its works is situated in Bharuch, Gujarat and has installed capacity of 21.30 Millions.In order to widen the range of rings manufactured in the plant, the Company undertook to establish facilities for the manufacture of forged combination rings. This new forging line was installed in May 1987. During 1988-89, the registration certificate was received from Government for the enhanced capacity of rolled rings machined/unmachined for Bearing races to 10 million Nos. During 1991-92, the Company added certain additional balancing equipments to ease the production bottle-necks.During 1993-94, the Company installed Wind Turbines to meet the growing demand for power. Mipco Seiko Bearings Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April, 1995. It undertook modernisation of machinery during 1995-96 to improve productivity. Thereafter, it did not have any business activity during the period.During the year 2020-21, the Company altered its Main Objects of Business to Information Technology, ITES Services & Related Activities in the stream of Media & Entertainment. Presently, the Company is engaged in IT and ITES Services.
The Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is ₹12.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is 0 and -3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd is ₹26.11 and ₹46.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mipco Seamless Rings Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.73%, 3 Years at 61.84%, 1 Year at 3.83%, 6 Month at 7.99%, 3 Month at 10.20% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
