Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Company Summary

33.91
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:10:00 PM

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Summary

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat Ltd) was incorporated in January, 1980 to manufacture rolled rings for bearing races. It commenced production at the ring rolling mill in April 1982. Its works is situated in Bharuch, Gujarat and has installed capacity of 21.30 Millions.In order to widen the range of rings manufactured in the plant, the Company undertook to establish facilities for the manufacture of forged combination rings. This new forging line was installed in May 1987. During 1988-89, the registration certificate was received from Government for the enhanced capacity of rolled rings machined/unmachined for Bearing races to 10 million Nos. During 1991-92, the Company added certain additional balancing equipments to ease the production bottle-necks.During 1993-94, the Company installed Wind Turbines to meet the growing demand for power. Mipco Seiko Bearings Ltd was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April, 1995. It undertook modernisation of machinery during 1995-96 to improve productivity. Thereafter, it did not have any business activity during the period.During the year 2020-21, the Company altered its Main Objects of Business to Information Technology, ITES Services & Related Activities in the stream of Media & Entertainment. Presently, the Company is engaged in IT and ITES Services.

