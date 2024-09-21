|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors has approved the Directors Report and the Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting and other Related Matters. Please find attached outcome of 44th Annual General Meeting held on 21st September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
