Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.16
-0.06
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.06
-0.25
-0.17
-0.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.06
-0.25
-0.17
-0.14
Equity raised
-12.51
-12.22
-11.89
-11.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.5
0.03
1.28
1.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.08
-12.44
-10.79
-10.68
