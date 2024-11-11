iifl-logo-icon 1
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Ltd Board Meeting

33.91
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mipco Seaml Ring CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Meeting of The Board of directors is to be held on Monday, November 11, 2024 For Considering The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Appointment of Ms. Labdhi Jain, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from Wednesday, the 16th day of October 2024.
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To discuss matters related to Annual General Meeting The Board of Directors has approved the Directors Report and the Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting and other Related Matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors is to be held on Monday August 12 2024 for considering the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Year and Quarter ended March 31 2024. Submission of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 202411 May 2024
Resignation of Ms. Nisha Kedia from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
MIPCO SEAMLESS RINGS (GUJARAT) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) Limited has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

