The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty 8-13 Yr G-Sec ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty 8-13 Yr G-Sec ETF is ₹23.69 and ₹29.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25