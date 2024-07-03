iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF Share Price

502.8
(-2.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open529.75
  • Day's High529.75
  • 52 Wk High556.75
  • Prev. Close514.34
  • Day's Low502.8
  • 52 Wk Low 445
  • Turnover (lac)35.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value400
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

529.75

Prev. Close

514.34

Turnover(Lac.)

35.34

Day's High

529.75

Day's Low

502.8

52 Week's High

556.75

52 Week's Low

445

Book Value

0

Face Value

400

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF share price today?

The Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹502.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF is ₹43.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF is 0 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF is ₹445 and ₹556.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF?

Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.49%, 6 Month at -3.76%, 3 Month at -1.76% and 1 Month at -3.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mirae Asset Nifty Bank ETF

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.