The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF is ₹34.5 and ₹61.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25