Modern Dairies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.36
23.36
23.36
23.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-85.08
-119.28
-131.4
-136.47
Net Worth
-61.72
-95.92
-108.04
-113.11
Minority Interest
Debt
7.86
0.77
0.25
49.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-53.86
-95.15
-107.79
-63.21
Fixed Assets
30.98
29.46
29.75
34.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-86.4
-124.86
-144.53
-98.53
Inventories
28.6
27.16
14.14
23.77
Inventory Days
14.22
Sundry Debtors
18.75
18.93
3.21
9.19
Debtor Days
5.49
Other Current Assets
9.89
9.31
7.66
6.17
Sundry Creditors
-42.31
-33.01
-4.97
-15.74
Creditor Days
9.41
Other Current Liabilities
-101.33
-147.25
-164.57
-121.92
Cash
1.55
0.24
6.96
1.08
Total Assets
-53.86
-95.15
-107.81
-63.2
