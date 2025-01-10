iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modern Dairies Ltd Balance Sheet

60.23
(-4.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Dairies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.36

23.36

23.36

23.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-85.08

-119.28

-131.4

-136.47

Net Worth

-61.72

-95.92

-108.04

-113.11

Minority Interest

Debt

7.86

0.77

0.25

49.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-53.86

-95.15

-107.79

-63.21

Fixed Assets

30.98

29.46

29.75

34.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-86.4

-124.86

-144.53

-98.53

Inventories

28.6

27.16

14.14

23.77

Inventory Days

14.22

Sundry Debtors

18.75

18.93

3.21

9.19

Debtor Days

5.49

Other Current Assets

9.89

9.31

7.66

6.17

Sundry Creditors

-42.31

-33.01

-4.97

-15.74

Creditor Days

9.41

Other Current Liabilities

-101.33

-147.25

-164.57

-121.92

Cash

1.55

0.24

6.96

1.08

Total Assets

-53.86

-95.15

-107.81

-63.2

Modern Dairies : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Dairies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.