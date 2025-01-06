Modern Dairies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.95
3.48
-18.56
-25.1
Depreciation
-22.44
-5.51
-5.13
-5.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-97.94
5.96
-26.5
-13.93
Other operating items
Operating
-132.34
3.93
-50.2
-44.1
Capital expenditure
4.7
8.06
3.2
-65.75
Free cash flow
-127.63
11.99
-47
-109.85
Equity raised
-203.42
-216.49
-185.53
-162.66
Investing
0
-0.01
0.01
0
Financing
-105.44
-9.62
105.01
116.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-436.49
-214.14
-127.51
-155.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.