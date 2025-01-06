iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Dairies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.47
(-6.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Dairies Ltd

Modern Dairies FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.95

3.48

-18.56

-25.1

Depreciation

-22.44

-5.51

-5.13

-5.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-97.94

5.96

-26.5

-13.93

Other operating items

Operating

-132.34

3.93

-50.2

-44.1

Capital expenditure

4.7

8.06

3.2

-65.75

Free cash flow

-127.63

11.99

-47

-109.85

Equity raised

-203.42

-216.49

-185.53

-162.66

Investing

0

-0.01

0.01

0

Financing

-105.44

-9.62

105.01

116.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-436.49

-214.14

-127.51

-155.95

