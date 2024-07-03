iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Dairies Ltd Share Price

62.47
(-6.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

  • Open65.1
  • Day's High67.4
  • 52 Wk High76
  • Prev. Close67.09
  • Day's Low61.15
  • 52 Wk Low 28
  • Turnover (lac)37.34
  • P/E8.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-23.4
  • EPS7.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)145.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Modern Dairies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

65.1

Prev. Close

67.09

Turnover(Lac.)

37.34

Day's High

67.4

Day's Low

61.15

52 Week's High

76

52 Week's Low

28

Book Value

-23.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

145.68

P/E

8.66

EPS

7.75

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Dairies Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Modern Dairies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modern Dairies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 54.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Dairies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.36

23.36

23.36

23.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-85.08

-119.28

-131.4

-136.47

Net Worth

-61.72

-95.92

-108.04

-113.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

610.08

765.6

466.81

457.33

yoy growth (%)

-20.31

64

2.07

-7.96

Raw materials

-557.09

-714.32

-442.29

-427.06

As % of sales

91.31

93.3

94.74

93.38

Employee costs

-11.33

-10.16

-8.69

-8.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-11.95

3.48

-18.56

-25.1

Depreciation

-22.44

-5.51

-5.13

-5.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-97.94

5.96

-26.5

-13.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.31

64

2.07

-7.96

Op profit growth

17.01

-163.92

261.49

89.11

EBIT growth

-430.02

-119.77

116.59

27.11

Net profit growth

-1,095.86

-118.78

62.91

-52.97

No Record Found

Modern Dairies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern Dairies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishan Kumar Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shruti Joshi

Independent Director

Sanjay Kaushik

Independent Director

Meena Sharma

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Dairies Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in April, 1992, in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFCI for rehabilitation.During 1998-99, the BIFR sanctioned rehabilitation scheme and reliefs and concessions have been sanctioned by IFCI, PNB and Govt. of Haryana. Consequently, Rs 634 lacs of previous years interest has been waived off and accounted for in the current financial year.The Company has also got ISO-9002 certification by DNV, Norway with accreditation from RvA Netherlands.In 2000-01, the company signed an commercial agreement with Britannia Industries for supply of Pasteurised Milk in consumer packs, in addition to Table Butter & Pure Ghee. which the company is supplying of quite some time. This year the company has also undertaken to add additional facilities for pasteurised poly pack Milk, cheese making and additional of some balancing equipments at a capital outlay of Rs.4.5 Crore funded by the Banks.The Company launched two new traditional Indian dairy products i.e., Lassi and Paneer (Cottage cheese) in 2002. It started its business with Nestle for supply of Table Butter from May, 2003. The commercial production from the 2nd Casein Manufacturing Line was started in October, 2007. Thereafter, the Company strengthened its milk procurement in
Company FAQs

What is the Modern Dairies Ltd share price today?

The Modern Dairies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Dairies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Dairies Ltd is ₹145.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Dairies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Dairies Ltd is 8.66 and -2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Dairies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Dairies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Dairies Ltd is ₹28 and ₹76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Dairies Ltd?

Modern Dairies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.57%, 3 Years at 78.08%, 1 Year at 132.47%, 6 Month at 26.47%, 3 Month at 15.49% and 1 Month at 1.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Dairies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Dairies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.71 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 54.25 %

