SectorFMCG
Open₹65.1
Prev. Close₹67.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.34
Day's High₹67.4
Day's Low₹61.15
52 Week's High₹76
52 Week's Low₹28
Book Value₹-23.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)145.68
P/E8.66
EPS7.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.36
23.36
23.36
23.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-85.08
-119.28
-131.4
-136.47
Net Worth
-61.72
-95.92
-108.04
-113.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
610.08
765.6
466.81
457.33
yoy growth (%)
-20.31
64
2.07
-7.96
Raw materials
-557.09
-714.32
-442.29
-427.06
As % of sales
91.31
93.3
94.74
93.38
Employee costs
-11.33
-10.16
-8.69
-8.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-11.95
3.48
-18.56
-25.1
Depreciation
-22.44
-5.51
-5.13
-5.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-97.94
5.96
-26.5
-13.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.31
64
2.07
-7.96
Op profit growth
17.01
-163.92
261.49
89.11
EBIT growth
-430.02
-119.77
116.59
27.11
Net profit growth
-1,095.86
-118.78
62.91
-52.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishan Kumar Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shruti Joshi
Independent Director
Sanjay Kaushik
Independent Director
Meena Sharma
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modern Dairies Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in April, 1992, in the State of Haryana, Modern Dairies Ltd is engaged in the business of production of dairy products like packed liquid milk, skimmed milkpowder, whole milk powder, infant milk food, pure ghee and butter. During the year 1997-98, the company was declared sick by the BIFR and was reffered to IFCI for rehabilitation.During 1998-99, the BIFR sanctioned rehabilitation scheme and reliefs and concessions have been sanctioned by IFCI, PNB and Govt. of Haryana. Consequently, Rs 634 lacs of previous years interest has been waived off and accounted for in the current financial year.The Company has also got ISO-9002 certification by DNV, Norway with accreditation from RvA Netherlands.In 2000-01, the company signed an commercial agreement with Britannia Industries for supply of Pasteurised Milk in consumer packs, in addition to Table Butter & Pure Ghee. which the company is supplying of quite some time. This year the company has also undertaken to add additional facilities for pasteurised poly pack Milk, cheese making and additional of some balancing equipments at a capital outlay of Rs.4.5 Crore funded by the Banks.The Company launched two new traditional Indian dairy products i.e., Lassi and Paneer (Cottage cheese) in 2002. It started its business with Nestle for supply of Table Butter from May, 2003. The commercial production from the 2nd Casein Manufacturing Line was started in October, 2007. Thereafter, the Company strengthened its milk procurement in
Read More
The Modern Dairies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Dairies Ltd is ₹145.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Dairies Ltd is 8.66 and -2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Dairies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Dairies Ltd is ₹28 and ₹76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Dairies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.57%, 3 Years at 78.08%, 1 Year at 132.47%, 6 Month at 26.47%, 3 Month at 15.49% and 1 Month at 1.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.