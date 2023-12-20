Dear Members,

Your Directors hereby present their 32nd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of Modern Dairies Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Rs. in Lacs

FINANCIALS Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Net Sales and other Income 3,62,04 2,18,76 Operating Profit 22,19 18,00 Finance Cost 3,82 2,48 Cash Profit 18,37 15,52 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 3,43 3,35 Profit before Exceptional Items 14,94 12,17 Exceptional Items 19,29 (1) Profit for the year 34,23 12,16

PERFORMANCE

Your company during this Financial Year under review earned revenue of 3,62,04 Lacs as against 2,18,76 Lacs over the previous year. The operating profit this year was 22,19 Lacs as against 18,00 Lacs in the previous year.

The Company has focused in the fresh dairy, cultured products, cheese and milk nutritional ingredient business which is a growing market segment. The Companys operating team worked relentlessly which has resulted in better performance.

CURRENT OPERATIONS

This year the market outlook looks positive. The milk availability is expected to be good and milk rates are going to be range bound during this year. With main focus on nutritional ingredients business, the Company has been able to improve its performance during first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the same quarter of last year with total revenue of 94,59 Lacs as against 83,15 Lacs during the same period of previous year. Likewise operating profit has improved to 5,15 Lacs from 4,06 Lacs as compared to last year.

This year the country has received good monsoon which augers well for agriculture and dairy sector.

DIVIDEND

In view of requirements of funds for operations, your directors are unable to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

MILK CESS

As the members are aware that the Company had filed a Special Leave Petition before the Honble Supreme Court against the decision dated 28th May, 2010 of Punjab & Haryana High Court with regard to the levy of milk cess under the Haryana Murrah Buffalo and other Animal Breed Act, 2001. The said SLP was filed by the Company in the year 2010 and admitted in the Supreme Court. In 2012, the Honble Supreme Court had granted interim stay upon payment of 50% of milk cess levied and demanded by Govt. of Haryana in favour of the Company.

This is to inform that in furtherance to the September quarter Demand notice, the Company received the recovery notice from the office of Tehsildar, District Karnal. The Company filed a Writ Petition in Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court against this Demand Notice and stay of recovery.

After hearing the petition, Honble High Court on 20.12.2023 has taken a view that if the payment @ 50 % of the amount is to be kept in mind, accordingly instructed the Company to deposit Rs.4 Crores in four easy installments by the end of the financial year i.e. 31.03.2024. In complete compliance of the orders of Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court, the Company has deposited Rs. 4.00 Crores before the due date. As per the last demand notice dated 1.1.2024 issued by Govt. of Haryana for the December quarter stand Rs. 544.31 Crore, which includes Milk Cess and interest thereon. The Company as an abundant caution is providing for the Milk Cess in the accounts. As on 31st March 2024, the total Milk Cess provision amount is Rs. 20.71 Crore, out of which Rs. 9.91 Crore (Rs. 5.91 Crores + Rs. 4.00 Crores) has been already deposited as per Honble Supreme Courts and Honble Punjab & Haryana High Courts order. The final decision is pending before the Honble Supreme Court of India.

PLEDGE OF PROMOTER SHAREHOLDING

The shareholding of promoter and promoter group aggregating to 10654779 shares, being 45.69% of the entire share capital of the Company is pledged in favour of Punjab National Bank and other consortium member.

STATUS OF COMPANYS ACCOUNTS WITH LENDERS

The companys lender Punjab National Bank had approved the One Time Settlement (OTS) in 2022 and it is under implementation. The Company is strictly abiding by the time frame and making payments on time.

The Debt of Edelweiss ARC Ltd. (earlier State Bank of

India) had been restructured in 2022. During this year, the

Company has paid the final payment as per the schedule on 29.08.2023. EARCissuedNoDuesCertificateto the Company. Accordingly, the charges have been satisfied from the Registrar of Companies.

QUALITY, FOOD SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT STANDARDS

Quality and safety are paramount for the company. The company adheres to stringent quality control and inspection processes, following best practices of the industry with respect to Good Management Practices (GMP) and Good Hygienic Practices (GHP). This ensures the companysdiversifiedproducts have high standards for quality, safety and nutrition. The company has adopted a very robust quality management system which has been certified by DNVGL Netherlands for updated version of ISO 9001, FSSC 22000 and ISO 14001.

The facilities are approved and registered with USFDA,

Export Inspection Agency, APEDA and HALAL for supply of its products in the domestic and international market. Most of the leading Multinational Food Companies in India have approved our operations as suitable for supplies of companys products to them.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Company has Authorised Share Capital of Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore only) divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and the paid up equity share capital is Rs. 23,35,89,000/- (Rupees Twenty Three Crore Thirty Five Lakhs Eighty Nine Thousand) as on

March 31, 2024.

Raising of funds by issuance of Warrants convertible into Equity Shares through Preferential Issue on a private placement basis

The Company with approval of Board of Directors at meeting held on 29th August, 2024 and subject to approval of such statutory/regulatory authorities as may be required including approval of Shareholders of Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting proposed issue, offer and allotment of 86,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- each at Rs. 50/- each (including premium of Rs. 40/- per share) as determined in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis to the persons forming part of promoter and promoter group for cash consideration.

Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company

The Board of Directors at meeting held on 29th August, 2024 approved Increase in the Authorized

Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore only) divided into 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 35,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty-Five Crore only) divided into 3,50,00,000

(Three Crore Fifty Lakh) equity shares of Rs.10/-

(Rupees Ten) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholders of Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORSANDKEYMANAGERIALPERSONNEL

During the period under review, the details of directors and Key Managerial Personnel were as follows: The Shareholders of the Company approved reappointment of Mr. Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal

(DIN: 00486430), who was liable to retire by rotation at the last Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 and 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dr. Meena Sharma and Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma were appointed as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 30th September, 2022 for a period of two years till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024 and are to be further reappointed for a second term of three consecutive years commencing from this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2027 in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. In pursuance of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at-least two-thirds of the Directors (excluding Independent Directors) shall be subject to retirement by rotation. One-third of such Directors must retire from office at each AGM and a retiring director is eligible for re-appointment. Accordingly, Mr. Krishan

Kumar Goyal, Managing Director (DIN: 00482035), is liable to retire by rotation at ensuing Annual General

Meeting and being eligible, offers himself to be re appointed at this AGM. In view of his considerable experience, Board of Directors recommends his reappointment as Director of Company.

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of your Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(51), 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

1. Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal (Chairman and Managing Director)

2. Mr. Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal (Whole time Director)

3. Mr. Mukesh Sehgal (Chief Financial

4. Ms. Shruti Joshi (Company Secretary)

BOARD MEETINGS

During the financial year 2023-24, 4 (Four) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of the meetings of the Board are furnished in the Corporate Governance Report which is attached to this Report.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

In pursuance of Section 134 (3) (p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors carried out the performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, its Committees and individual directors. The evaluation was carried out using individual questionnaires covering composition of

Board, conduct as per Company values & beliefs, contribution towards development of strategy

& business plan, risk management, receipt of regular inputs and information, codes & policies for strengthening governance, functioning, performance

& structure of Board Committees, skill set, knowledge & expertise of Directors, preparation & contribution at

Board meetings, leadership etc.

As part of the evaluation process, the performance of Non Independent Directors, the Chairman and the Board was conducted by the Independent Directors. The performance evaluation of the respective Committees and that of Independent and Non Independent Directors was done by the Board excluding the Director being evaluated.

The Board of your Company formed an opinion that the Independent Directors of our Company are maintaining high standard of integrity and possessing expertise, requisite qualifications and relevant experience for performing their role as an Independent Directors.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director in accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made thereunder and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, that they meet the criteria of independence as laid out in Subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD DIVERSITY AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on recommendation of the Nomination

& Remuneration Committee of the Company in accordance with Para A of Part D and Regulation

19 of Listing Regulations has framed Nomination &

Remuneration Policy for appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees, which includes the criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section 3 of section 178 of the Companies

Act, 2013. As on 31st March, 2024 the Board consists of five members out of which two are Executive Directors and three are independent directors.

The Board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Your Company has the following three Board Level

Committees established by the Board in compliance with the requirements of the business and relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes:

• Audit Committee

Nomination & remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details regarding composition, terms of reference, number of meetings held, etc. of the above Committees are included in the Report of Corporate Governance, which forms parts of the Annual Report. There has been no instance where the board has not accepted recommendation of Audit Committee, Nomination & remunerationCommitteeandStakeholdersRelationship Committee. Further, the provisions of Companies Act mandating constitution of Risk Management Committee is not yet applicable to the Company.

AUDITORS Statutory Auditors

M/s. APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No. 014621C/N500088), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at 30th Annual General Meeting for a period of two years till the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024 at a remuneration mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors, whose tenure is going to expire at this ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors pursuant to Section 139 and 142 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, if any and the rules framed thereunder and subject to approval of Shareholders approved appointment of M/s. APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of Company for a period of two (2) years to hold office from this ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026 at a remuneration mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Statutory Auditors.

Cost Auditors

Pursuant to Section 148 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, if any and the rules framed thereunder,the Board of Directors have approved the re-appointment and remuneration of M/s. K.K. Sinha & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the cost audit for the year 2024-25 on the recommendations of the Audit Committee subject to the ratification of the remuneration by the shareholders.

M/s. K.K. Sinha & Associates, Cost Accountants confirmed eligibility to be appointed as Cost Auditors of the Company and expressed his willingness by written consent for appointment for the financial year 2024-2025.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Sanger

& Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 for conducting the Secretarial Audit as required under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Further, M/s. Sanger & Associates, Company

Secretaries being eligible for re-appointment expressed his willingness to act as Secretarial Auditor of Company for Financial Year 2024-25, the Board of Directors on recommendation of Audit Committee approved the reappointment of M/s. Sanger & Associates as Secretarial

Auditors of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25.

AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditors Report

The Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have submitted the

Auditors Report forming part of Financial Statements in this Annual Report which has observation on Standalone Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2024.

Auditors Qualifications/ Observations

Directors remuneration is not admissible as prescribed in Sec-197 of companies Act, 2013 except in accordance with the provision of Schedule V and if it is not able to comply with such provisions, the prior approval of lenders is required. The Company is not eligible to pay director remuneration for non-compliance of conditions prescribed in schedule V of the companies Act, 2013. During the year, the company has given the director remuneration to Mr. Ashwani Kumar Aggarwal, Executive Director and Mr. Krishan Kumar Goyal,

Managing Director amounting to Rs. 84,35,595/- for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Apart from the managerial remuneration for year ended 31st March, 2024, as mentioned above the company has paid director remuneration of Rs. 3,34,37,557/- till date without complying the provisions of Schedule V of the companies Act, 2013.

Managements Reply:

The company has paid Managerial Remuneration amounting to Rs. 84,35,595/- to directors for which the company is yet to receive approval from the competent authority/agency. Directors undertakes that in case the approval is not received from the competent authority/agency, they shall refund the remuneration paid to them by the company.

Profitability of the company shall affect to the same extent.

Secretarial Auditors Report

The Secretarial Auditor M/s. Sanger & Associates,

Company Secretaries has submitted the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 in Form No. MR-3 and forming part of this Directors Report annexed as "ANNEXURE-A"

Secretarial Auditors Qualification in Secretarial

Audit Report

1. The Company not Complied with Section 197 of Companies Act 2013 in respect of remuneration paid to Managerial Personnel of the Company.

2. The Company has generally complied with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, except filing of the intimation regarding the closure of the trading window to stock exchange for the quarter ended September 2023.

Managements Reply:

The company has paid Managerial Remuneration to director for which the company is yet to receive approval from the competent authority/agency. Directors undertakes that in case the approval is not received from the competent authority/agency, they shall refund the remuneration paid to them by the company. Profitability of the company shall affect the same extent. The Company duly informed all the designated persons regarding closure of trading window. But inadvertently could not file the intimation to stock exchange for the quarter ended September 2023.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company recognises that risk is an internal and unavoidable component of business and is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and efficient manner. The Company has formulated Risk Management Policy to identify and then manage threats / risks that could have impact on the goals and objectives of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Company periodically reviews and evaluates the adequacy of risk management system. The actual identification, assessment and mitigation of risks is however done by the executives of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors have formulated Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy which provides a robust framework for dealing with genuine concerns and grievances of Employees, Directors and Senior Executives. Your Company has an ethics hotline which can be used by employees, Directors, senior executives suppliers, dealers etc. to report any violations to the CodeofConduct.Specifically, employees can raise concerns regarding any discrimination, harassment, victimization, any other unfair practice being adopted against them or any instances of fraud by or against your Company.

During financial year 2023-24, no complaints were received.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

MDL (Modern Dairies Limited) has aligned its current system of internal financial control with the requirement of Companies Act, 2013.

MDLs internal controls commensurate with its size and nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, toexecuting transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

The management assessed the effectiveness of the Companys internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) as of 31st March, 2024. The assessment involved self- review and external audit.

M/s. APT & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of MDL has audited the financial statements included in this annual report and has issued an attestation report on our internal control over financial reporting (as defined in Section 143).

The Audit Committee reviews reports submitted by the management and audit reports submitted by internal auditors and Statutory Auditors. Suggestions for improvement are considered and the Audit Committee follows up on corrective action.

Based on its evaluations (as defined in Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015), the Audit Committee has concluded that, as of 31st March, 2024, the internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no adverse material changes or commitments occurred after 31st March, 2024 till the date of this report, which may affect the financial position of the Company.

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor invited any deposit from the public and hence directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Chapter V (Acceptance of deposits by Companies) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable for the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Considering the financial position of the Company and requirements of regular funds for operations, no amount has been transferred to the General Reserves of the Company during Financial Year 2023-24.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of requirement of section 134 (3) (a) read with Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the

Annual return of the Company has been placed on the Companys website and can be accessed on the website of the Company at www.moderndairies.com.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as per Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules

2014, is given in the "Annexure-B" and forms part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions regarding Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") as enumerated under section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 applicable to the Company for the period under review.

However, the liability to spend at least two per cent of the average net profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years was not applicable on our company during the period under review, since the company was having average net loss instead of profits during the three immediately preceding financial years.

The Annual Report on CSR activities in the prescribed Form is attached as "Annexure-C" to this report. The CSR Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.moderndairies.com.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments, if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for Financial Year 2023-24 forms part of the notes to the financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with Related Parties have been done at an arms length and are in the ordinary course of business. Related Party disclosures as per AS-18 have been provided in the Notes to the Financial

Statements. During financial year 2023-24, your company has not entered into any contract/ arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered ‘material in accordance with its Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions. Thus, there are no transactions required to be reported in Form AOC-2.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

A separate report on Corporate Governance & Management Discussion & Analysis is attached to this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has in place a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace. This policy is in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees are covered under this Policy.

As per the said Policy, an Internal Complaints Committee is also in place to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. No complaints were received during financial year 2023-24.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company is compliant with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS) viz. SS-1 & SS-2 on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings respectively.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed; (b) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year; (c) they have taken proper and the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the annual accounts are prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

(f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued support from its business associates and stakeholders of the Company.