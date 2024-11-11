Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 11th November 2024 at our Corporate Office at SCO 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34A Chandigarh inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with other agenda items Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company in its Board meeting held today i.e., Monday, the 11th November, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the following along with other Agenda Items (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th August 2024 at our Corporate Office at SCO 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34 Chandigarh for the following purpose: 1) To consider evaluate and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants of the Company through preferential issue on a private placement basis subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company along with other agenda items. Further in accordance with the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives(s) with immediate effect. With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Modern Dairies Limited held today i.e. Thursday, 29th August, 2024 at Chandigarh. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the matters as enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 03.30 pm. This is for your information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 10th August 2024 at our Corporate Office at S.C.O. 98-99 Sub City Centre Sector 34A Chandigarh for the following purpose: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To fix the day date time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and dates of Book Closure. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company in its Board meeting held today i.e., Saturday, the 10th August, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company along with other Agenda Items (Copy enclosed). Please note that the Board of Directors meeting commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 3:30 p.m. on 10th August, 2024. This is for your information and doing the needful. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 9 May 2024

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024 ALONG WITH OTHER AGENDA ITEMS. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company in its Board meeting held today i.e., Saturday, the 18th May, 2024 at Chandigarh, considered and approved the following along with other Agenda Items: 1. Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon submitted by Statutory Auditors of Company. (Copy enclosed) 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement alongwith Auditors Report thereon issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification (for audit report with modified opinion) (Copy enclosed). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company in its Board Meeting held today i.e. 18.05.2024 considered and approved the Financial Results for Quarter/Year Ended 31.03.2024 along with Statutory Auditors Report thereon. (Copy Enclosed) This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024