Modern Dairies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.6
(5.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Modern Dairies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

610.08

765.6

466.81

457.33

yoy growth (%)

-20.31

64

2.07

-7.96

Raw materials

-557.09

-714.32

-442.29

-427.06

As % of sales

91.31

93.3

94.74

93.38

Employee costs

-11.33

-10.16

-8.69

-8.37

As % of sales

1.85

1.32

1.86

1.83

Other costs

-31.47

-32.41

-29.41

-25.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.15

4.23

6.3

5.61

Operating profit

10.17

8.69

-13.6

-3.76

OPM

1.66

1.13

-2.91

-0.82

Depreciation

-22.44

-5.51

-5.13

-5.06

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.12

-0.3

-16.67

Other income

0.35

0.42

0.47

0.39

Profit before tax

-11.95

3.48

-18.56

-25.1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.95

3.48

-18.56

-25.1

Exceptional items

-22.77

0

0

13.7

Net profit

-34.73

3.48

-18.56

-11.39

yoy growth (%)

-1,095.86

-118.78

62.91

-52.97

NPM

-5.69

0.45

-3.97

-2.49

