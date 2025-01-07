Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
610.08
765.6
466.81
457.33
yoy growth (%)
-20.31
64
2.07
-7.96
Raw materials
-557.09
-714.32
-442.29
-427.06
As % of sales
91.31
93.3
94.74
93.38
Employee costs
-11.33
-10.16
-8.69
-8.37
As % of sales
1.85
1.32
1.86
1.83
Other costs
-31.47
-32.41
-29.41
-25.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.15
4.23
6.3
5.61
Operating profit
10.17
8.69
-13.6
-3.76
OPM
1.66
1.13
-2.91
-0.82
Depreciation
-22.44
-5.51
-5.13
-5.06
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.12
-0.3
-16.67
Other income
0.35
0.42
0.47
0.39
Profit before tax
-11.95
3.48
-18.56
-25.1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.95
3.48
-18.56
-25.1
Exceptional items
-22.77
0
0
13.7
Net profit
-34.73
3.48
-18.56
-11.39
yoy growth (%)
-1,095.86
-118.78
62.91
-52.97
NPM
-5.69
0.45
-3.97
-2.49
