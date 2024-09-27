The Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing or other audio visual means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that 32nd Annual General Meeting was held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through video conferencing and other audio visual means. Please refer the enclosed proceedings of AGM for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)